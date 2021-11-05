Sometimes an artifact is all that it takes to spark a research project. Several weeks ago, an old friend handed me a curious envelope, slightly yellowed with age. It was addressed to a gentleman in Barre.
Assured that the stamps had philatelic value, I promised to be careful with his treasure; but to me, the old relic also had historical value. Bearing the traditional red, white and blue border of an international postal envelope, it was adorned with a German postage stamp featuring photographs of the Hindenburg, an airship — a zeppelin — used for transatlantic travel in the years before World War II.
With a magnifying glass one could discern swastikas on the dirigible’s tailfins — emblematic of Hitler’s dreaded Third Reich.
The letter was postmarked in 1936 in Frankfurt, Germany, and had crossed the Atlantic Ocean on the Hindenburg that May. In a year’s time the rigid airship would make international headlines as it caught fire and burned upon landing in Lakehurst, New Jersey — one of the great aeronautical disasters of the 20th century. This crossing was one of 10 that were completed successfully before that fateful day of May 6, 1937.
The airship had been named for Paul Von Hindenburg, a popular German president who had died in 1934.
Airships were “lighter-than-air” vessels that could navigate the sky using their own power. Within the category were blimps, dirigibles and zeppelins. The latter two contained a rigid framework while the blimps relied on air pressure — much like a balloon — to maintain their shape. The exterior skin of the airship may be filled with either hydrogen or helium, both demonstrating powerful lifting ability, but helium is preferred because of the flammable nature of hydrogen. Unfortunately, helium is a far more expensive medium with which to fill an airship. It cannot be manufactured, and must be extracted from subterranean sources by drilling. As a consequence, most airships in the early 20th century were filled with hydrogen.
The envelope was addressed to Stephen Marchesi, of 109 South Main St., in Barre. It should probably come as no surprise that Marchesi was a mail carrier. Many postal workers were stamp collectors when that hobby was at its height of popularity. It is likely that he mailed the appropriate postage to a post office in Frankfort with a self-addressed air mail envelope. The postal clerk had only to affix the Hindenburg stamp to the cover and route it to the airship.
Marchesi had come into this world on May 14, 1894, in New York City, the child of Italian immigrants. When he was two years old, his family moved to Barre, where his father began employment as a stone cutter. Before long, Rocco Marchesi opened a grocery store that he briefly operated. Stephen’s father worked in a variety of occupations to support his wife and son, who came to maturity in Barre.
After service in the first world war, including the deadly Meuse-Argonne Offensive, and a six-month stint in New York, Stephen returned to the Granite City, where, in 1924, he began employment as a mailman. He delivered letters, bills, and packages on a route that took him to the end of South Main, then Ayers Street, West Patterson and the Circle Street area. He finished his route with Prospect and Fairview streets, and a return to the granite Post Office on the corner of Prospect and South Main.
An article about his retirement in the Barre Daily Times observed that in all his years of service, the weather never prevented him from delivering the mail. He recalled his encounter with a dog that had broken its chain, and Stephen acknowledged that canine hazards came with the territory.
Stephen had served the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years when he retired in 1958.
Surviving letters that crossed the Atlantic on the Hindenburg are especially rare, considering the tragedy that befell the airship in 1937. The luxury liner made just 10 trips to the United States.
In 1937, its first voyage that year to the U.S. departed Frankfurt, Germany, on May 3. Three days later it attempted a landing at Lakehurst, New Jersey, which was delayed due to storms. The pilot had intended to connect to a landing mast and then allow the airship to be winched to the ground. At 7:21 p.m. on May 6, the mooring lines were dropped from the front of the airship and crewmen began attaching them to the winch that would pull the Hindenburg to the ground. Minutes later, recalled witnesses, a rent in the fabric was observed and subsequent fluttering suggested that gas was leaking. Within seconds, flames were noticed as the airship was engulfed by fire.
The Hindenburg crashed tail first and flames in the front cabin killed most of the crew. It took just over 30 seconds from the time the first flames were noticed until the nose of the airship crashed to the ground. As each flight of the zeppelin was newsworthy, journalists were on hand to observe and report the tragedy. Motion pictures of the disaster were filmed by various newsreel services. There was even an eyewitness report from radio broadcaster Herbert Morrison whose real-time account was aired on station WLS in Chicago. His broadcast was recorded and has been transcribed:
“It’s practically standing still now — they’ve dropped ropes out of the nose of the ship; and (uh) they’ve been taken ahold of down on the field by a number of men. It’s starting to rain again; it’s... the rain had (uh) slacked up a little bit. The back motors of the ship are just holding it (uh) just enough to keep it from...It’s burst into flames! Get this, Charlie; get this, Charlie! It’s fire... and it’s crashing! It’s crashing terrible! Oh, my! Get out of the way, please! It’s burning and bursting into flames and the ... and it’s falling on the mooring mast and all the folks between it. This is terrible; this is one of the worst of the worst catastrophes in the world!”
Surprisingly the deaths among the 36 passengers numbered just 13. Of the 61 crewmen 22 perished. Most died of severe burns but some were killed by jumping from the burning airship.
In Barre, Stephen Marchesi continued to walk his route, aware of the scarce artifact he had collected many years before. He died Feb. 21, 1965, at the age of 70.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
