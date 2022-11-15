The most interesting thing at the grand opening of The Hub actually wasn't there.
City officials cut the ribbon Monday evening at the new co-working space and business incubator in the Opera House building on Merchants Row. The HUB's debut coincided with the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region's annual meeting.
The facility's first tenant, a company called Tacitly, was on hand showing off the crash cart it was developing to help train nursing students. What made the cart different — and an illustration of what local leaders say they hope to encourage at The Hub — was that it was virtual.
Viewed through a pair of "extended" reality goggles, the cart appears in 3D in the middle of Tacitly's otherwise largely empty office at the back of the building. It looks simultaneously real and fake in a way that is hard to describe and is, at first, slightly disorienting. It's also interactive — the goggles track the movement of the users hands, allowing drawers to be opened and, eventually, virtual equipment to be used.
"It's got a long ways to go," said Tacitly Founder and Chief Design Officer Jeff Dejarnette.
The idea behind The Hub, according to CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson, is to give Tacitly what it needs to take their product that long way right here in Rutland.
"People have found us saying, 'We have some cool stuff going on — we want to play in your space,'" he said. "That's what this place is about."
The Hub, created as a private-public partnership between developer Mark Foley Jr., of MKF Properties, and CEDRR and funded with grants, offers workspace ranging from $20 half-day common area access to private offices for up to $700 a month. All that comes with secure internet access, use of private call and Zoom areas, and outdoor bike storage. The costlier package includes use of conference room space.
"The idea with all of this is you want open space where people can go find a desk and be comfortable," CEDRR Board of Directors member and Rutland City Alderman President Michael Doenges said. "Because there's so much variety, you can be in a different space every day."
Meeting rooms are equipped with Smart Boards and up-to-date telepresence equipment. A room for recording podcasts isn't quite done yet, but is in the works.
Mayor David Allaire waxed nostalgic about some of the building's former incarnations, recalling shopping at the Economy Store as a child, and said that he instantly knew the new plan for the space would be a winner.
"This most recent innovation, with Mark's forward thinking, brings 21st-century technology in line with the way our workforce is transitioning," he said.
The site also will host StartUp Rutland, a business incubator space modeled on The MINT makerspace, a previous CEDRR-backed initiative that has incubated a handful of local manufacturing start-ups.
Scott Grimes, a real estate developer from Gardner, Massachusetts, was introduced Monday as the newly hired director of the program.
Graves said that while certain tech sectors, such as biotechnology, likely are to remain clustered in population centers with large universities, fields such as materials, waste-to-energy, virtual reality and software development are much more mobile with the latest communication technology.
"If we created the right combination of resources ... coupled with the right type of place to live ... then you have the right combination of factors that allow someone to choose to go to a place like this rather than a major city," he said. "Major cities are great but they're not for everybody."
