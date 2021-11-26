Dueling was once a common way of settling disputes. Although other weapons were used, the dueling pistol was the most popular weapon of choice. The first duel reported in America occurred in 1621 in Massachusetts. By the advent of the war for independence it was a widespread practice, especially in the South. A Code Duello was published, establishing rules and regulations for the practice. Perhaps, most importantly, all activity was organized through seconds, designated by the principals. A second was commonly a good friend or relative. After the deaths of more than a few prominent Americans, including Alexander Hamilton, there developed a popular sentiment to abolish the ritualized practice.
A confrontation in a Vermont border town in 1876 may well have been the last formal duel in the United States. The fact that it took place in the village of Richford is almost incidental to the story.
It was nearly mid-August of that centennial year when a party of six Canadians alighted from a train at the depot in Richford, a small town that borders Canada. It may have been the first stop in the United States for two French citizens determined to settle their differences with pistols.
The party of six all spoke French, but the two combatants conversed in a dialect usually heard in France. Arthur Rouel and Leon Vaudry had come to Montreal from Paris several months before. The remaining four men comprised their seconds: Edward Guillemet and Charles Durand for Rouel and Albert Flambart and Louis Berthelet for Vaudry. While the cause of the duel was not explicitly acknowledged, an account in the Burlington Free Press suggested the “not very astounding information that there was a woman in the background of the trouble.”
According to the Code Duello, the contest could be stopped with a simple apology, but in the circumstances at Richford, that was not to be the case.
After disembarking from the train, the party of six separated into two groups of three and walked a mile from town to a pasture belonging to Sherman Sears. They entered a wooded grove where one of the seconds paced off the distance of 100 feet, marking a line in the turf at each terminus. As Rouel and Vaudry took a stand at either end, they were each presented with one of a matched pair of dueling pistols. It had been previously agreed, according to Robert Hagerman’s account in News and Notes (of the Vermont Historical Society, 1980), that the duel would consist of as many as five separate shots, if that many were required to settle the conflict. At a signal from a second, both combatants aimed and fired.
Both missed their mark with the initial volley. At a second signal they again fired and, as Hagerman notes “Vaudry grabbed the right side of his head. It was still there, although a tuft of hair was missing. Rouel, however shrieked and collapsed with Vaudry’s bullet deep in the upper part of his right thigh.” The Sears family, in their nearby home, heard two shots in rapid succession and then 15 minutes later they again heard the reports of two pistols. An account in the Caledonian (1876) reported,
Little was thought of the matter at the time, but shortly after the last firing, the party were seen returning from the grove, supporting one of their number who was evidently disabled. Arriving at Mr. Sears’s house, it was ascertained that the disabled man was wounded, in a fainting condition and unable to proceed further.
The party stopped at the Sears home, sent for a team from the hotel, and soon the wounded man was resting at the inn.
A local physician was called, and he soon determined that Rouel had been shot in the right thigh “a few inches below the hip, the ball entering in front and passing neatly through barely missing the bone.” The doctor extracted the ball and did what he could to make the patient comfortable.
While the Canadians waited for the train back to Montreal they were summarily arrested, dueling being illegal in the state of Vermont since 1802. Hagerman notes,
Vermont law had prohibited dueling and provided severe penalties for persons, principals and seconds, found guilty of engaging in the ritual. Word of the incident quickly reached local law enforcement officials who arrested all six of the men. They were arraigned before a justice of the peace who, after hearing their pleas of innocence, remanded them to jail at St. Albans. A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted them but, so far as is known, the case never came to trial. For a week the sextet lived in luxury at the St. Albans jail, running up a bill for $600 for assorted amenities, which the jailer was only too happy to furnish.
Finally, a week after the duel, friends in Quebec bailed them out at $2,000 each and they returned to Montreal to a lavish reception.
It was later disclosed in the Caledonian that Vaudry and Rouel “had had a quarrel in Montreal, and exchanged blows, which was followed by a challenge, a trip to the country and a duel.”
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
