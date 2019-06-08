BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School said congratulations and farewell to 86 seniors on Saturday.
Small actions making a big difference was a common thread between the speeches given at the Class of 2019’s graduation ceremony.
“Now is not the time to rest on our laurels,” said Valedictorian Hayden Gallo. “There exists a world beyond these gym walls to change and mold in each of our own individual visions. Life is about perspective and the way you play the cards you’ve been dealt. I urge you to take your cards, your talents, interests, passions, and ambitions and change the world.”
He invoked the names of Isaac Newton and Galileo, people who accomplished great things and won lasting renown, but said the future actions of his classmates don’t have to be on such a scale to mean something.
“These acts don’t have to be large,” he said. “As Mother Teresa voiced inspirationally, ‘Do small things with great love.’ Small drifts, create hills and move mountains. You hold the power of change.”
Salutatorian Samuel Buswell had similar remarks.
“We have inherited a world with many problems that our generation needs to address,” he said. "Climate change, political divide, economic disparity and other problems are there for us to do our part to solve.”
He said these challenges are opportunities, and that there would be no merit in fixing a world that was already perfect. He encouraged his classmates to find something close to them and the things they care about to protect or fix.
“You don’t need to run for president or donate your life savings to charity, but you could pick up trash from the side of the road, or volunteer to help those in need,” he said. “These contributions to our community will be worth even more than you could imagine in the long run. By making small contributions to our community and utilizing the skills that we have learned over the past six years, we will be able to create a brighter future.”
For some students, that brighter future will start with the small things.
Graduating senior Christian LaRock also graduated from Stafford Technical Center’s video program, he said. He’s thinking about going to college, but for now plans to get the basics in order.
“Pretty much start working, get my life rolling, get my license, get a car, save up to get my own place and go from there,” he said.
LaRock said he didn’t expect so many people to be at the ceremony.
“It got me nervous, as soon as I got my name called I was like, ‘gotta calm down, take a deep breath, just take it slow,’” he said.
Gabriella LaGrange, another graduating senior, plans to enter the workforce right away, but also aims for higher education down the road.
“They had a new program this year called Real Careers that helped students find local jobs that they can grow in and actually become part of the community, so that’s my goal,” she said. “I’m currently trying to get a job up at Killington Sign Shop.”
She plans to do that for at least a year, then take classes at Community College of Vermont or Castleton University. Ultimately, she’d like to do something artistic, having completed an art internship at Lothrop Elementary School.
Other graduates were more musically inclined.
“I’m going to (University of Vermont) in the fall for music,” said Evelyn Bart. “I play the trumpet, I’m really excited.”
She hopes to someday become a performer.
What stands out about the 2019 class is the camaraderie its members feel for each other, said Otter Valley Union High School Principal Jim Avery.
“Every student was cheered by their peers as they crossed the stage,” he said. “I would say that was indicative of the kind of love and caring they all have for each other, that every student received rousing applause and cheers.”
Music was provided by the Otter Valley Union High School Band and Chorale, directed by Pat Roberts. Flowers were donated by Brandon Florist Shoppe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.