Last Friday, Brooke Lipman, 43, of Rutland, was working on getting outdoor seating set up, signing off on a delivery and offering samples of some of the unique nonalcoholic spirits her new craft cocktail lounge specializes in.

Lipman’s day is twice as busy now, going back and forth between Center Street Alley, which she’s owned for the past 10 years, and her new cocktail lounge, The Mad Rose, just a few doors away at 42 Center St. The prime Center Street space has played host to several bars through the years, including Griffin’s Publick House, Downtown Tavern and, most recently, Medusa Lounge.

