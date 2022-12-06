For lack of an amended wastewater permit, The Maple Angus, at Flory’s Plaza in Center Rutland, is closed for the time being.
Owner Josh Butler said on Tuesday that he’s hopeful the problem can be sorted out soon, but things remain uncertain.
The Maple Angus had been a seasonal food truck for four years prior to this year, when it began transitioning toward a traditional sit-down restaurant at the plaza on Business Route 4. Butler said work began in February with the Angus opening as a food truck there over the summer. It opened as a restaurant in October and things were going fine until Thursday, when Butler got a call from the state Department of Health.
According to Butler, the health department told him that it had yet to receive from the Department of Environmental Conservation The Maple Angus’ amended wastewater permit, and that without it the health department couldn’t issue its own permit, meaning the restaurant had to close.
Butler said he was told that under state law he’s allowed to operate one day a month without permits, and so he decided to have it be Saturday.
Fortunately, people heard about the situation and flocked there, but the permit problem remains.
He said the company he and the plaza’s owners used for the permit filings plans to file an amended wastewater permit on Friday. The state will have between 45 and 90 days to approve or deny it. Butler said he is hoping it will go faster.
He said he believes the permit will require the plaza to hook up to the municipal sewer and wastewater system, which could cost a significant amount of money. Friends of his business have set up fundraisers if this is the case, he said, but he’s hoping the restaurant can operate while whatever work is needed is being done.
Butler claims the existing wastewater permit is for more bathrooms than the current operation is using, meaning the stress on the system is less than it was, which he said he hopes will work in his favor. Local inspectors he’s dealt with have been friendly and cordial, said Butler, but on the whole, the state doesn’t seem to have much sympathy for his circumstance.
When The Maple Angus moved into the plaza, Butler said he believed the permit papers were in order and set to be approved.
“We did move in, but from a technical standpoint we probably weren’t even supposed to,” he said. “We were under the assumption it was completely in process; we didn’t think there was any holdup or any problems or any delay for that matter, at that time.”
The business ran for two months without hearing of any problems.
“We made it clear to each and every individual that had something to do with it; I said, ‘look, I understand we’re waiting on a couple things but at this point we can’t operate outdoors any longer, winter is literally right around the corner to us, so we’re going to move inside. If there’s any issues, you know where we are,’” said Butler. “Obviously, they can come and shut us down.”
Operating as a food truck through the winter isn’t an option, he said, though the business will look for ways it can function until this issue is resolved.
Besides hoping the permits clear soon, Butler said he would like to see someone in state government change the system so problems like these can be avoided.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
