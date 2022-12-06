Maple Angus
Josh Butler, owner of The Maple Angus, stands behind the counter of his restaurant located in Flory’s Plaza in Center Rutland earlier this year.

For lack of an amended wastewater permit, The Maple Angus, at Flory’s Plaza in Center Rutland, is closed for the time being.

Owner Josh Butler said on Tuesday that he’s hopeful the problem can be sorted out soon, but things remain uncertain.

