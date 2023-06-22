Renovation work has taken over The MINT in recent months and, once finished, it will mean more space for makers and a new home away from home for a local robotics group.
The MINT Makerspace has been in the process of expanding its Quality Lane location since April, which, according to Executive Director Kim Griffin, was made possible due to some shifting of businesses within the building — owned by Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
“We learned that Bodycote was giving up a significant amount of the square footage that they utilize. At the same time, Rutland Area Robotics (was) finding all kinds of successes,” Griffin said. “They needed a real home. They have been, in some ways, cobbling together space as necessary.”
Griffin added that another building neighbor, Ann Clark Cookie Cutters, was also looking to expand into part of the area The MINT formerly occupied.
“It was this perfect moment in time of, ‘What if we leap?’ We make room for robotics to live in our space, which would allow us to have stronger collaboration with their program (and) strengthen our own youth programming,” Griffin said.
Expanding from roughly 14,000 to 22,000 square feet of floor space, additions include a new street-facing entryway and a large multipurpose space that will serve as a playing field for the IBOTS when needed.
Since April, Griffin said she, her team and CEDRR have been in “warp speed” trying to get things together in time for The MINT’s Outdoor Maker Camp, which begins July 3. She added that she is hopeful to have the wood shop, metal shop and youth programming settled by the first week of July.
“In some ways, this expansion is a long time in the making. And in some ways, it all happened super quickly. We, as an organization, have been in a growth trajectory for a while — perhaps since the beginning. We started small and intentionally in (late 2016, early 2017), and COVID notwithstanding, every year has been growth and expansion,” Griffin said.
And with the steady growth of Rutland Area Robotics and a very successful season this past year, Team Mentor Dan Roswell agreed that an upgrade was necessary for them as well.
“(The team) is pumped for this space. One of the challenges we faced this year was just not enough room to practice. They did amazing throughout the year considering what they were working with, and I think this is only going to make things even better,” Roswell said.
He added that the team envisions the space as both a training space to be used throughout the year and a competition space where other Vermont teams can visit and scrimmage against one another.
For The MINT, major additions like the new entryway and extra floor space also mean more user-friendly experiences for its makers.
“The other fun piece to this growth is we also get to better differentiate our shops. For example, our metal shop and our wood shop kind of live together and share some tools right now and that’s great, but it is not the best practice. Those two shops need to have their own dedicated spaces and we just never had the capacity for that,” Griffin said. “This puts us up a level, or three, in the way that we operate.”
Griffin extended many thanks to the members of CEDRR, The MINT and Ann Clark Cookie Cutters for all the assistance they provided in the move.
She added that there is plenty of adult and kids programming on the horizon for The MINT, including two STEM camps for middle school- and early high school-aged kids hosted by Rutland Area Robotics sometime in July and August.
Though dates have yet to be determined for the two STEM camps, information on other programming can be found at rutlandmint.org online.
The MINT will also be holding a “MINTacular” birthday celebration on Aug. 5, which Griffin said will feature demonstrations of each shop, makers on hand to answer questions and, of course, cake.
“It’s places like The MINT and organizations like Rutland Area Robotics that are encouraging people to create relationships (and) stay in the community,” said Lyle Jepson, CEDRR’s executive director. “People need that third space outside of work and home to experiment and build relationships — and that’s what this space is going to do.”