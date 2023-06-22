Renovation work has taken over The MINT in recent months and, once finished, it will mean more space for makers and a new home away from home for a local robotics group.

The MINT Makerspace has been in the process of expanding its Quality Lane location since April, which, according to Executive Director Kim Griffin, was made possible due to some shifting of businesses within the building — owned by Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0