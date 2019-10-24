Jonathan Turco stirred tomato sauce that was simmering gently in a vat about the size of a cartoon witch’s cauldron.
“I do this twice a week,” the new chef at The Palms said.
Turco took over this summer, the first new chef at the landmark 85-year-old Rutland restaurant in about a decade. His predecessor, Jay Sabataso, opened Taso on Center Street earlier this year.
“I’ve been sick for the last three years and Jay was just overwhelmed,” said owner John Sabataso — father to Jay, who still helps out in the family’s flagship restaurant and the satellite location on Lake Bomoseen.
Turco, a Mount Holly native, is the former owner of Mainolfi’s Bakery and the Plymouth Country Store. His résumé includes stints at the Naples Beach Hotel and Simon Pierce. He said he has fond memories of eating at The Palms on rare evenings off during his time at Mainolfi’s. He said the menu will continue to have the pasta and pizza — The Palms lays claim to serving the first pizza in Vermont — familiar to Rutlanders, with a few additions.
“I’m focusing a lot now on new specials, bringing something a little creative but keeping it Italian,” he said. “My goal is to try to get more of the foodies in here that are not just coming for the pasta and meatballs, but will try things.”
Some things Turco said he has successfully gotten people to try include butternut squash ravioli, pork osso bucco and braciola — flank steak rolled up with proscuitto, stuffed and slow-cooked in tomato sauce.
“I’m playing around with a spaghetti squash chicken Alfredo for those people trying to be low-carb, staying away from the pasta,” he said.
Turco is also designing a “classic Italian bar menu.”
“I’ve been experimenting with an Italian grilled cheese — provolone, salami, pepperoni, pesto,” he said. “Things like that. Meatball sliders — staying in the tradition of The Palms but changing things and styles of presentation.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
