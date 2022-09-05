The Montpelier Evening Argus for Aug. 9, 1917, noted a curious phenomenon: Formerly deserted streets were teeming with local children finally liberated from home confinement.

The newspaper noted: "They were out of polio quarantine, and they celebrated the event by coming downtown in such numbers that it looked as if they had all come back from vacation. At the same time, it appeared to be a reunion. There appeared to be a wireless telepathy that informed them that the quarantine was off. For a month past they have been obliged to stay on their home premises. Where they lived in blocks, they had a hard time and a healthy, vigorous boy or girl chafed as if they were in prison. Even where they had a glorious back yard and garden to expend their surplus energy, the fact that they had to stay around home was a handicap on their liberty."

