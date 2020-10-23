When 94-year-old Rutland native George Wright was in the Air Force and stationed in Texas more than seven decades ago as a teenager, he had a whirlwind romance the led to a quick marriage, an equally quick divorce — and a son that he never met.
Until a few weeks ago.
After finally connecting online in March, Wright met his now 74-year-old son, John Gibbs, in person in Rutland, and the two have been essentially unpacking nearly a century of living separate lives since.
Testicular cancer contracted by one of Gibbs’ two sons and a genealogy-loving daughter-in-law’s mother ultimately led to the union. Gibbs said family members wanted to learn more about the medical history of his side of the family they had no clue about, though it would take 13 years after the 2007 the cancer diagnosis.
At a camp in the Tinmouth woods, the duo talked about their eerily similar military pasts, their equal disdain for Brussels sprouts and their unique genetic propensity to sneeze after they brush their teeth.
“And we both forget things,” joked Gibbs.
But that’s to be expected with a combined 168 years of life.
They learned that they both like football, New England Patriots for Wright and Dallas Cowboys for his Texan son.
They both like an occasional cocktail, but Wright prefers gin while Gibbs is a scotch guy.
Travel trailers are a commonality too, though Wright was far more avid — annually pulling his Airstream from Mendon to Alaska to fish for the summer well into his 80s.
And both skied, although Wright was more avid there, too, stopping only after skiing the top of Pico on his 80th birthday.
And get this: Wright married his second wife, Marion, on Dec. 25, and when Gibbs’ mom remarried — it was on Dec. 25 as well.
They learned they both are introverts. Both have a dry sense of humor and both pause before answering questions.
They also hold their emotions pretty well.
There were no tears and little outward emotion, with the duo choosing to throw out comical one-liners on the tough, emotional questions, rather than dig deep. Like when asked what’s next for the relationship, Wright quickly dodged and ducked saying, “We’ll exchange Christmas cards, I don’t know.”
But again, maybe that’s to be expected. After all, they’re really just getting to know each other. They did offer a hint, however, that while the emotions might not be showing outwardly, they were brewing.
When nudged a little further over a piece of cake and coffee, Gibbs said to his dad “what makes it hard for you are feelings that can’t be spoken.”
Wright nodded, and said, “It’ll come out one of these days.”
Why now?
The romance that led to Gibbs’ birth likely ended when Wright brought his young bride from Texas to Rutland, by train, during a break from the service. He said he doesn’t feel that she was very well received by his family, which likely led to the end.
“I always felt she got too cool a reception,” Wright said. “I also think she couldn’t stand the thought of being a Vermonter, being a Texan.”
Wright said despite the fall foliage beauty, his son feels equally claustrophobic here.
“He says we got too many trees,” Wright joked.
Although his former wife made him aware of his son, Wright said he was told by her to essentially stay out of his life.
“It was part of the agreement,” Wright said, looking down and perhaps reflecting on that decision. “She didn’t want me to have any part of your bringing up.”
So Wright moved on, got remarried to a World War II nurse and had three children. Ironically, a story in the Rutland Herald celebrating George and Marion Wright’s 70th anniversary would be a major clue in Gibbs finding his dad. Marion is 97, and was shopping at the Vermont Country Store with Gibbs wife, Elaine, while the duo shared their story.
After the separation and divorce, Gibbs’ mom moved on too, remarrying when he was 4. His stepfather eventually adopted him and he took the Gibbs name, and that’s significant, because about 15 years ago, Wright said he began searching for his long-lost son.
“That’s why I couldn’t find him!” he said, his voice rising and showing the anguish of the failed search.
After trying and hitting dead ends, he gave up and moved on — again.
Wright said he didn’t really know why after all those years he decided to start looking at that point.
“Just curiosity I guess,” he said. “I wanted to find the ex-wife and find the boy, but I was worried that I’d find him in the gutter somewhere.”
That was a theme both men said worried them about finding each other.
Tough call
Although he said his mom told him when he was a boy about his dad named George Wright, he said he didn’t ever try to find him. He was told to stay away and the son, who would go on to have a lengthy Air Force career as a pilot including 2 years in Vietnam, is admittedly the type of person to always move forward, not look back.
He said he was a very “self-centered person” for much of his life, until he found Christ in 1997, in part because one of his sons was spiraling out of control with drugs and alcohol. He said he started praying at the dinner table and the son embraced religion, too, and straightened up.
But still, as the years went on, both said it was the fear of what they might find if they did connect that hindered the desire to try.
Neither wanted to find out the other was essentially a bum. Some things are best left alone, they agreed.
Gibbs said he worried that he’d find his father destitute or an alcoholic.
“My father was an alcoholic, a bum,” Wright said, explaining that he shared the same fear. “I was afraid of finding someone who hasn’t had a particularly good life.”
But the cancer diagnosis coupled by the sleuthing relative who found the anniversary notice made Gibbs decide it was time. Not long after finding the anniversary story, Gibbs said he found his dad, but didn’t want to call. He found some “parent-who-doesn’t-know-you” letter guidelines on the 23andMe DNA website and used that to write to his dad.
That started it, though interestingly neither man could remember details of the first actual conversation.
Before long, they were Zooming with family members, orchestrated by Wright’s 70-year-old son, Brett, and starting the process of getting to know each other. They began learning about children and siblings and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They learned of their oddly similar military career trajectories and unexplainable little things like the after tooth-brushing sneezing.
And while COVID-19 pushed back plans to meet, that changed two weeks ago when they would unite, for the first time in person.
Gibbs said what struck him is how welcoming Wright’s family was, and he said he realized that coming here was “more for him than for me, because he’s wondered all his life.”
But again, when talking about that first in-person encounter, neither man flinched about emotions.
Wright joked, “I wondered who the hell he was.”
“And as he said, with our masks on we look a lot alike,” Gibbs quipped in return.
But Richard Blow (the reporter’s father and a long-time friend of Wright) said Wright confided in him earlier that he couldn’t wait to see his son because “he just wanted to give him a hug.”
When Blow revealed that during the camp interview, with Gibbs fresh off quarantine, Wright said, “maybe when you leave,” followed by another hearty laugh.
Family members have loved the uniting of father and son, both said. Their respective wives get along great and Gibbs has hit it off with his two new half-brothers and a half-sister, especially 70-year-old Brett.
Brett said his dad confided in him about 5 years ago that he had a half-brother, and he immediately thought they should try to find him. Having tried before, however, he said Wright was reluctant.
“I figured it’s something I’d have to do after he passed,” Brett said.
That changed when Gibbs’ letter arrived, he said.
But even then, his dad was hesitant.
“He said ‘I think it might be a scam,’” Brett said. “I told him, ‘I think we need to respond to it.’”
Brett said he’s glad they did. He has loved learning about his brother and getting to know extended family members. And he talked about the commitment Gibbs made to make it happen, especially having to quarantine for a week upon arrival. Gibbs was equally praising of Brett’s work to make the union happen.
“We’re amazed how much effort he put into this to make it perfect,” Gibbs said.
And while Gibbs’ mom is still alive, he said she is deep in the throes of dementia, and he has not told her about kindling a relationship with Wright.
“I don’t think she would mind, though,” he said, revealing that she doesn’t even know him most days now.
Marion Wright, George’s wife, also said she is glad about the connection and said Gibbs and his wife “are two of the nicest people you’d ever want to know.”
“And I know he’s tickled to death,” she said of her husband. “I’m sure it’s been in the back of his mind all these years.”
While in Vermont, in part because of quarantine restrictions, the duo did a lot of sight-seeing foliage rides in separate cars, using walkie-talkies to communicate. With quarantine up, they were then able to hang out together in close proximity, and Wright said he planned to take his son and his wife out to a nice lobster dinner at Weathervane.
“They have wicked-cheap twin lobsters,” he said, another one-liner flying.
But while the men held emotions pretty tight during the interview, which they said is normal for both of them, Gibbs did seem to be looking at his father for assurance in some of his answers and eagerly helped him from the car into the camp and back, like a good son would.
And though Wright joked about the relationship continuing with a Christmas card, Gibbs did get a little serious and spoke about why it made sense to do it now and hinted at the future with his dad.
He said the timing was simply right, and he doesn’t fret about lost time together.
“I feel it brings him a lot of peace. That’s what I get out of it,” he said. “And this is not the one and only trip. My sons are both excited to meet you.”
And while there were a lot of similarities, the two are coming at the impending presidential election from opposing viewpoints, though they said they decided not to discuss it.
Despite being a conservative, Wright said he can’t stand the president.
Gibbs is a big Trump fan.
“He told me he hopes he lives long enough to vote for Biden, and I told him I hope I live long enough to cancel his vote,” Gibbs said with a laugh.
David Blow, a Chittenden native, is a media and communication professor at Castleton University and freelance writer.
