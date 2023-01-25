BARRE — It wasn’t how he was planning to go out, but the Washington County state’s attorney says the office is in good shape as he prepares to hand the role off to his successor.
After five years, Rory Thibault tenure as the top prosecutor in the county comes to an end Jan. 31.
Instead of seeking reelection, he jumped on the opportunity to run for state attorney general after T.J. Donovan resigned in May to work for the online gaming platform Roblox. Thibault’s campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, with voters electing Charity Clark, Donovan’s former chief of staff, for the role.
Bridget Grace, a deputy of Thibault’s at the time, had run to replace Thibault and had his endorsement. But she, too, was ultimately unsuccessful. Instead, Michelle Donnelly will take over the office after winning the Democratic primary in August and running unopposed in the November election. Donnelly is a former deputy prosecutor who worked under Tom Kelly and has been teaching at the Vermont Law & Graduate School. She also serves as the lead attorney at the school’s South Royalton Legal Clinic where she runs the Family Law Project.
Thibault, who previously served as a JAG officer overseas in the U.S. Army and currently serves as an officer in the Army Reserve, kicked off his career as a prosecutor in Vermont as Scott Williams’ chief deputy in 2016. Williams was the state’s attorney at the time. Thibault then left the office to join Donovan’s office in 2017.
He was appointed state’s attorney by Gov. Phil Scott in February 2018 after Williams resigned from the position and was elected to a four-year term later that year.
In a Wednesday interview, Thibault broke down his time here into three chapters. He said the first two years were focused on rebuilding the office, bringing on staff and changing policies and practices.
“Addressing the most pressing challenges out there which had been, to some extent, neglected or had a period of disruption, at least,” he said.
Then the pandemic hit. Thibault said for the next two years his office dealt with limited court time, with a departure from business as usual and a lack of jury trials. He said he had to get creative to figure out how to balance public safety interests in certain cases with the reality that the state can’t just hold people in perpetuity until the courts opened back up.
He said his last year here has been focused on ambition, with his statewide campaign, and transition. Thibault said he knew when he made the choice to run for attorney general, whatever the outcome, he would not be in this role going forward.
“While (the campaign) didn’t work out, I think it reflects the evolution where as I got more comfortable in this role, I felt more inclined to voice my view of what’s working and what’s not working in the justice system,” he said, adding during the past couple of years he’s been invited multiple times to give testimony to the Legislature about judicial matters and proposed bills.
While there is currently a statewide focus on the backlog of cases the pandemic contributed to, that’s not as big of a concern in Washington County, and something Thibault points to as the system working well here. He said this county was fortunate to have “kept the trains running on time” when compared to other counties. He attributed that partly to Judge Mary Morrissey who was presiding over criminal cases here when the pandemic started.
Thibault said the judge was proactive in managing cases. He said he also took a proactive approach, reaching out to the Department of Corrections to figure out who was incarcerated and which cases could be resolved quickly to get people back into the community.
He said this county is at the top of the list for number of jury trials held in Vermont since trials were allowed to restart.
“We’ve been ready to go. We used our time during the pandemic to not sit back and be passive but to be as active as we could. Getting depositions done, completing discovery, doing pre-trial motions. All those things that don’t require bringing a jury in. So we’re in decent shape,” he said.
In the fall, Thibault said he was asked by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs to look at all of the open cases across the state from data provided by the judiciary. After completing that analysis, he said he discovered Washington County had about 1,100 open and active criminal cases. He said his office will file anywhere between 1,300 and 1,500 criminal dockets in a year, so they had less than a “one-year supply” of cases in the pipeline.
Thibault said he also discovered the median age of open cases here is about nine months, where the range seen in other counties for median age of cases was 6½ months on the low end to 18 months on the high end since the charge had originally been filed. He said that shows this county has a healthy age for its open cases.
Thibault has spent the past few months wrapping up what cases he can because he said he wants Donnelly to inherit a caseload that’s in the best shape possible. Thibault offered to bring Donnelly on as a deputy prior to his exit in an effort to help smooth the transition and he said she started coming into the office on Jan. 17.
He said the “changing of the guard” has reinvigorated discussion between his office and defense attorneys in an attempt to resolve cases.
Thibault said last week he took the additional step of dismissing around 45 misdemeanor cases and another 45 cases dealing with the civil suspension of someone’s driver’s license. He said these cases were dismissed either due to their age or their was an interest of justice argument to be made. He said that continues the work he started last summer trimming the number of active arrest warrants in the county from about 350 to around 200 warrants. He said warrants involving a serious felony weren’t touched, but the prosecutor used the example of someone charged with misdemeanor excessive speed who lives in another state and how unlikely it would be to get that person extradited here to answer that charge.
In terms of what’s not working, he said Central Vermont Medical Center and Washington County Mental Health Services are both understaffed and underappreciated for what they do as first-line responders to people in mental health crisis. He said the need for mental health services has only increased since the pandemic and service providers are struggling to keep pace.
He said law enforcement across the county is dealing with differing levels of staffing within departments. He noted Montpelier just saw former police chief Brian Peete resign to take a job in Kansas, so that department is working itself back into shape, and Barre City has seen some retirements and departures. Thibault said Vermont State Police doesn’t have the same level of staffing as it did when he started here.
He said that doesn’t mean those departments are under performing, but those who remain have to work harder to get the job done and they take on a less proactive role.
He said when it comes to the health of police departments, the factors that matter are pay, benefits and culture. He noted Berlin, once known as a department with lots of turnover and difficulty retaining officers, is now fully staffed under Chief James Pontbriand’s leadership. He said Pontbriand, a former detective in Barre City, has brought a positive culture and atmosphere to the department.
One way Thibault can address culture within law enforcement is the issuance of a Brady or Giglio letter, named after national court cases. These letters let defense attorneys know about potential credibility concerns about a certain officer accused of wrongdoing, be that lying in an affidavit or showing bias while on the job. Thibault said he believes his office still is the only one in the state with a formal policy on how such letters are to be issued.
He called on the state attorney general’s office to create its own statewide policy on those letters which other prosecutors would have to follow. He said that office is the only one that can prosecute state cases across Vermont.
Thibault said he could tell from the campaign that criminal justice wasn’t one of Clark’s areas of emphasis, but he hoped this topic would get attention soon and the office could exercise some leadership in the matter.
During the past five years, Thibault has dealt with multiple cases where someone is accused of committing serious crimes, is found not competent to stand trial and then he is left figuring out what to do with the case because he’s been told the state Department of Mental Health doesn’t see the accused as someone in need of hospitalization or treatment. Thibault has been trying to figure out how the department makes such a determination because it has not been transparent about the process. The department has been pushing back on that effort, stating the information Thibualt seeks is private medical information that is protected.
He said the debate in the state right now surrounds if there should be some sort of legal basis or mechanism to try and restore someone to competency. Thibault has advocated for a forensic unit as part of the state’s psychiatric hospital to house those accused of serious crimes and present a clear danger to the public, but were later found not competent for trial.
As for what’s next for Thibault, he said he’s not sure just yet. Thibault said he wants to continue serving the public, but doesn’t have much of an interest in becoming a defense attorney. He said he’s pursued some opportunities and is waiting to hear back on others, but for the time being, he said he’s got a wall that needs painting at his home in Cabot. He said he wants to take at least a week to decompress from the work he’s done in the last year on the campaign and keeping the office going.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.