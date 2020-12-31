Matthew Seager hopes to become a second-generation mayor of Rutland.
Seager, the grandson of former Rutland Mayor Gilbert Godnick, announced this week he would seek to unseat Mayor David Allaire.
This means voters so far have three choices in front of them in March, with Allaire seeking re-election and Alderman Chris Ettori having stated his intention to run against him.
“I have a lot of passion for the city,” said Seager, 37. “I want to be a strong advocate for the city. I take what’s said about Rutland very personally. It’s part of my identity.”
This is Seager’s first run for public office. He said he recognized that serving time on the Board of Aldermen prior to a mayoral campaign was “the more traditional route.”
“When it comes to straight policy-making and being one of 11, that’s important work,” he said. “What I’m more interested in, and what I’m suited for, is using the soft power of the mayor’s office for making change.”
Seager’s background is in education. He previously worked as a traveling tutor for athletes and now runs an educational travel company that helps manage programs like Castleton University’s semester abroad in Colombia. He said his work and life experiences have provided him a base to start from as mayor.
“I’ve lived in some different countries, within the U.S. and learned enough to know Rutland’s a special place,” he said.
Seager said he intends to center his campaign on workforce development and the city’s drug problem — two issues he says are inextricably linked.
Seager said he served as an adviser to Allaire during the 2017 mayoral race.
“I think Dave’s a very good man,” he said. “He was the right man at that time, in 2017. A lot has changed in four years. ... I’ve had conversations over the last few months with all kinds of Rutlanders. ... What I’ve heard time after time are the same words — ‘stagnant’ comes up a lot.”
Seager said he believed people want change, younger leadership and a mayor who is “not a standard politician.”
Ettori has framed his candidacy as an effort to bring vision and leadership to the office, particularly on economic development issues. Allaire has said he intends to focus on economic development as well, talking about working to reduce downtown vacancies and improve the gateway districts.
Gilbert Godnick, Seager’s grandfather, was mayor of Rutland from 1973 to 1981. He died in 1990.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
