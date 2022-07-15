City Clerk Henry Heck said he would rather field phone calls from confused voters during the next couple of weeks than all at once on primary day.
Thanks to the way the city’s voting districts were changed during the reapportionment process, more than a third of city voters will need to go to a different polling place for the Aug. 8 primary than they went to on Town Meeting Day. They will go to those polling places again for the general election in November, Heck said, but then return to their previous polling places for local elections in March.
Heck acknowledged how confusing this was likely to be.
“We’re trying to alleviate as much pain as we can,” he said Thursday. “The number one objective is to educate people to understand that when you go to your poll, you may be told you’re not registered there.”
One of the city’s wards was merged with a portion of Rutland Town — Heck said voters in that district still cast ballots within their respective municipalities — and several of the city’s internal boundaries were redrawn. Heck said 34.7% of city voters were shuffled to new polling places for statewide elections.
Heck said there will be charts at each polling place — one is printed on page A6 of today’s Herald — to help people find where they should go to vote. He said he is working to recruit more ward workers so each polling place can have an information officer directing people to their correct location and his staff is working to make sure the checklists are updated for each polling place.
Should voters arrive at what they have been told is their correct polling place and discover they still are not on the checklist, Heck said they should call the clerk’s office. In the meantime, he encouraged people to review the chart ahead of time and call if they have any questions. The number for the clerk’s office is 773-1800, ext. 5.
Heck said one way voters can avoid confusion is to take advantage of early voting, which can be done by residents of any ward at the clerk’s office.
“If you come to us here. we don’t care what ward you’re in,” he said. “You tell us what street you live on, and we grab that ballot.”
Should the process turn into a complete mess, Heck said they will consider choosing a single polling place for all voters in November. He said they would select a location large enough to divide the room into four quadrants, sending voters from each district to their own corners.
“It is an option,” he said. “It is a discussion. We’re just not ready to pull the trigger on that yet. ... We’re going to see if we can keep our locations as such.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
