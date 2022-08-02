The Thomas family wants Justin Thomas Memorial Park to serve another generation.
With the park’s 25th anniversary approaching, the family has donated $25,000 to kick off a fundraising campaign to replace the play structure and other features of the Madison Street playground. City officials said they expect the overall project to cost roughly $120,000 and the Board of Aldermen voted Monday to authorize the Recreation and Parks Department to pursue a $25,000 state grant.
Roy Thomas, a former city alderman, appeared before the board Monday and recounted how his family was on vacation in Atlanta in 1997 when his son Justin contracted a rare form of meningitis, dying within 24 hours.
“Coming back to Rutland, we really wanted to do something that would memorialize Justin in a unique way, but also give back to the community that has treated us so well,” he said.
Thomas said that sometime earlier, he had watched a presentation on PEG-TV about an “adopt-a-park” program then-Recreation Superintendent Leif Dahlin was attempting. The family raised $30,000 in the course of a year and got another $50,000 worth of in-kind donations. Thomas particularly praised the work of Skip Pratico.
“We didn’t want to create just another park, another playground,” he said. “We wanted to create a place where families could go and take their time.”
The result was a playground that saw a lot of use in the intervening decades, and Thomas and Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said it was time for a new play structure.
“If you go down and look at the structure today, you can see the use it’s had over 25 years,” he said. “It’s overwhelming. It’s really nice. ... It’s not abused. It’s used and overly used. That’s not a bad thing.”
Aldermen board member Anna Tadio said she was 6 years old when the park opened and lived two blocks away, so she grew up going there. Parks and Facilities Director Tyler Dahlin, the son of Leif Dahlin, said he was honored to help revitalize the park his father oversaw for a new generation. Thomas said he was moved by how much the park meant to people.
The family, working with the city, is hoping to raise $50,000 in private donations. Peters said the recreation department can accept donations and residents can also contribute through Grace Congregational Church.
(1) comment
Can you please post where donations can be made. Thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.