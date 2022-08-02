Helping hand
Luke Smith gets a helping hand from older sister Melanie Smith while playing in the sand box at Justin Thomas Memorial Park.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

The Thomas family wants Justin Thomas Memorial Park to serve another generation.

With the park’s 25th anniversary approaching, the family has donated $25,000 to kick off a fundraising campaign to replace the play structure and other features of the Madison Street playground. City officials said they expect the overall project to cost roughly $120,000 and the Board of Aldermen voted Monday to authorize the Recreation and Parks Department to pursue a $25,000 state grant.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

