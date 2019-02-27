Tax season is upon us — and anyone who receives earned income tax credit may also qualify for food assistance through the program 3SquaresVT.
“That could be a lot for working families to buy more and healthier food,” said Drake Turner, food security advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont. “Even if their household income is above the general threshold for 3SquaresVT.”
When a family with children receives earned income tax credit, they are automatically eligible for 3SquaresVT, though Turner said they still have to have expenses high enough to receive the assistance.
Turner said many folks are hesitant to apply for 3SquaresVT food assistance, but the truth is, the program is a federal entitlement program — which means as participation in the program grows, so does the federal cash flow into Vermont, which stimulates the local economy.
“Last year, in benefits, over $108 million came in for 3Squares,” Drake said.
That’s more money spent at Vermont stores, paying for Vermont jobs, with the average benefit for a working household with children collecting $320 per month in benefits.
That’s big benefits even for the smaller appetites: Kids in homes with 3SquaresVT qualify for free school meals, too, according to Hunger Free Vermont.
Many people who received earned income tax credit don’t know they did, but can easily find out by contacting the Vermont Tax Department, Turner said.
“In August 2018, 8,509 Rutland County residents participated in 3SquaresVT,” Turner said. “(That’s) including 2,630 children.”
Turner said more than $1 million was issued to Rutland County residents in that one month alone, and Vermonters making less than $54,884 should check their eligibility, according to a statement released by Hunger Free Vermont
Hunger Free Vermont said EITC was given to 42,000 Vermonters in 2017, which raked in an average credit of $1,957 per home and more than $83 million in federal dollars to the state in total.
“Receiving EITC makes it possible for many families to access 3SquaresVT who wouldn’t have otherwise been eligible,” said Anore Horton, executive director at Hunger Free Vermont. “Call the IRS to see if you qualify for the EITC, even if you don’t usually file taxes. ... If you receive the EITC, you have also earned the additional benefits that come along with it.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.