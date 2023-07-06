A mother and daughter and a friend have been arrested on federal drug charges as authorities continue to search for others wanted in connection with an early morning raid Thursday at the Highlander Motel on North Main Street in Rutland City.

Tina-Marie Mount, 61, and her daughter Brittany Fields, 31, were jailed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on Thursday afternoon on federal drug charges, records show.

