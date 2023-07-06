A mother and daughter and a friend have been arrested on federal drug charges as authorities continue to search for others wanted in connection with an early morning raid Thursday at the Highlander Motel on North Main Street in Rutland City.
Tina-Marie Mount, 61, and her daughter Brittany Fields, 31, were jailed at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on Thursday afternoon on federal drug charges, records show.
Brad A. Saldi, 43, was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center in Rutland, also on federal drug charges, records show.
The specific charges and types of drugs involved are not expected to be known until they appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington, probably on Friday. A court spokesperson said no hearings had been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.
State, city and federal law enforcement agencies with court-ordered search warrants raided the motel about dawn in search of wanted suspects, a spokesman said.
The motel is at 208 North Main St., also known as U.S. 7.
Assisting the Vermont Drug Task Force were Vermont State Police, including its SWAT team; Rutland City Police; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, which has a federal agent embedded with the Rutland City Police.
State Police Spokesperson Adam Silverman said the operation was focused on the motel property, and there was no indication of a danger to the broader community.