MORRISVILLE — A three-day manhunt for a suspect who fired on a police officer ended peacefully on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday afternoon in superior court in Hyde Park, Henry Lovell, 24, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges as a result of the incident, including attempted murder; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; kidnapping; first-degree aggravated domestic assault; two counts of first-degree unlawful restraint; criminal threatening; and violation of conditions of release. An in-patient evaluation was also ordered.
He is being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
The incident began Thursday around 8:45 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a kidnapping and domestic disturbance involving Lovell, a family member and another individual. Local police who responded to the disturbance at the apartment near the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets were met with gunfire when they arrived at the scene.
Lovell allegedly fired on Morristown Police Officer Brian Tomlinson, who has been an officer with the department since February 2021. Tomlinson was struck by pellets fired from Lovell’s shotgun, but did not sustain any serious injuries.
Afterward, according to police, surveillance footage from the nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars post showed that Lovell entered the building carrying the shotgun, at which point a patron wrestled the weapon away from him. Lovell then fled the scene.
Tensions were high during the search, which was conducted day and night. News releases were unclear whether Lovell had another weapon with him or not.
Over the three days, multiple law enforcement agencies, including federal officers, were present in the greater Morrisville area. The search closed area schools on Friday, as well as several businesses.
The public was told that Lovell was “still armed and should be considered dangerous.”
On Friday, a Vermont Superior Court judge signed a warrant for Lovell on the pending charges.
His arrest came at about 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, after the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a man matching Lovell’s physical and clothing description walking along a road in Hyde Park. The location was about a mile from an area where law enforcement had reason to believe Lovell might be hiding, police said.
A Vermont State Police trooper and an officer with the Morristown Police Department were in the area. They responded and located Lovell by the side of the road. Lovell was taken into custody without incident.
Tomlinson, the officer who was fired upon on Thursday, was treated and released from Copley Hospital. He has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation into the police-involved shooting is complete.
The Vermont State Police was assisted in the response by Morristown, Stowe and Hardwick police departments; the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.