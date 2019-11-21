BURLINGTON — Three people, including one who said he would have shot police if he had a gun, are facing federal felony charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute after they were each found with the drug in Rutland County, U.S. District Court records show.
Joel Cruz, 26, and Shaquille D. Jones, 25, were arrested during a traffic stop by Brandon Police at the request of the Vermont Drug Task Force on Wednesday. Their specific hometowns were not available after their appearance in court late Thursday.
Wilnelia Martinez-Mahuca, 41, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested after she left the Quality Inn on South Main Street in Rutland, and the car she was riding in stopped at a gasoline station, records show.
Federal Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ordered Cruz and Jones detained until Tuesday. He said there was some question about the prior criminal record for Cruz and said the Pre-Trial Services Office had recommended that Jones be jailed pending trial.
Cruz has “a history of drug involvement in Vermont” and he had about 46 grams of crack cocaine when he was arrested, court records show.
His criminal record includes a conviction for aggravated assault on police, and at the time of his arrest Cruz said police “were lucky he did not have a gun during the traffic stop because he would have shot them,” court records show.
Also, as Cruz was being transported to prison after his arrest, he said he was going to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and cause a crash, a court affidavit said.
Cruz, who is known as “Subway,” also uses the name Juan Perez, court records show.
Jones was found with about 62 grams of crack during the traffic stop on Grove Street (U.S. Route 7) by Brandon Police Lt. Rod Pulsifer, records show. He pulled the car over for defective equipment and during the stop, police smelled marijuana, police said.
The car turned out to be an Uber and the two men were headed to Burlington.
Jones has a criminal history that shows he had repeated involvements with firearms in New Jersey, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A. P. Cowles, chief of the criminal division said in court papers.
While two men were detained, Conroy agreed to release Martinez-Mahuca over the objections of the prosecution.
Conroy said the Pre-Trial Services Office recommended she be released, but he set strict conditions. Conroy did question what the defendant, who is unemployed, was doing in Rutland when she had a seriously ill child at home.
Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Quinn said she could not offer an explanation, but did note the daughter was 18 years old. Quinn said while a drug test before the hearing showed the defendant had tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, her client disputed she used cocaine.
Cowles told the court Martinez-Mahuca was involved in trading a stolen firearm for crack cocaine. Trooper Katrina Ducharme found Martinez-Mahuca carrying $4,500 in an undergarment and private part of her body, court records show.
Cowles maintained Martinez-Mahuca lacked ties to Vermont and with large sums of money could flee.
Police spotted Martinez-Mahuca leaving the motel with a man in a tan Mercedes with Massachusetts registration plates and it pulled into a Sunoco Gasoline Station on U.S. 7, where city police made contact, court records show.
State Trooper Steven Schutt and his K-9 Achilles conducted a free air sniff on the Mercedes and the dog alerted, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Timothy Hoffman said in a court affidavit.
Before the search Martinez-Mahuca surrendered a knocked plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine, Hoffman said. He said the driver also surrendered a bag of suspected marijuana.
An initial search of the car also yielded two knotted plastic bags from a make-up bag. A field test on one was inconclusive.
During a subsequent search of the car at the Rutland Fire Station, an unloaded 9-mm Taurus handgun was found in the trunk of the Mercedes, which she helped load, court records show. They note Rutland City Police determined the firearm was recently stolen.
