U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan hosted a Friday news conference to discuss a large number of drug cases that have been brought to federal court, but state courts have also been charging local defendants including unrelated cases against three women who were arraigned this week.
All the charges were from Rutland criminal court. Two of the women pleaded not guilty and the third failed to appear for arraignment.
Carmen P. Thompson, 34 of Proctor, was arraigned on a felony count of selling less than 2.5 grams of cocaine.
Thompson was released without bail.
The charge against Thompson is based on an affidavit written by a law-enforcement officer with the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The affidavit said police learned from a concerned citizen about drug activity on Grove Street in Proctor where Thompson lives with her boyfriend.
On Dec. 23, task force members worked with a confidential informant to allegedly conduct a controlled buy from Thompson at the Grove Street home. The informant later gave police a statement that she had purchased $50 worth of crack cocaine from Thompson.
A search warrant was executed at the home on Jan. 7. According to the affidavit, police found 12.5 grams of what they believed was crack cocaine.
Thompson agreed to speak with police, the affidavit said. She was asked if she sells crack cocaine.
“Yes, it happened that time. … I’m not going to say it is a persistent thing, an everyday thing for me,” she told police, according to the affidavit.
If convicted, Thompson could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
Stephanie M. Horvath, 34, of Rutland Town, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a stimulant drug, one misdemeanor count of possession of a depressant drug and one misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.
Horvath was released without bail.
The charges against Horvath are based on an affidavit written by Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said Horvath came to the attention of police as a passenger in a car while police were arresting the driver.
During the arrest, police found the driver was allegedly carrying illegal drugs, prompting Harvey to ask if he could search Horvath’s purse. He said she was “hesitant and said there was no need to search her purse” until Harvey said he would seize the purse and search for a warrant.
Harvey said he found four pills of what is commonly known as Ritalin and two pills of clonazepam in one of two small rubber containers. In the other he found two small rocks of crack cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Harvey said he also found a plastic straw that had white, powdery residue inside and two glass pipes that he recognized as being similar to glass pipes used for smoking crack cocaine.
If convicted of the charges, Horvath could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.
Amanda Fogg, 32, of Peru, has three pending misdemeanor charge, one for possession of cocaine, one for possession of heroin and one for violating court orders.
After failing to appear for arraignment Monday, Judge David Fenster issued a $200 warrant for her arrest.
The charges against Fogg are based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police went to the Quality Inn on South Main Street on Dec. 26 after a woman called 911 to say she was being held hostage.
At the motel, police spoke with Fogg who said she had made the call after an argument with a friend but said she wasn’t being held hostage.
Menjivar said police arrested Fogg because of a warrant for her arrest out of New Hampshire. While she was being arrested, police allegedly found crack cocaine and heroin.
The affidavit said Menjivar later learned Fogg had been arrested in Brattleboro so the New Hampshire warrant was no longer active but he said it hadn’t been removed from the system as of Dec. 26.
If Fogg is convicted of the pending charges, she could be sentenced to up to 2½ years in jail.
