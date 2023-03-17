PROCTOR — Proctor police and fire responded to a call Friday afternoon regarding two juveniles in Otter Creek at Sutherland Falls.
According to Cpl. Brendan Reilly of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, he originally received a call about two juveniles on the rocks at the falls, possibly in the water. Upon arrival, he discovered the two juveniles on the rocks nearby and one adult partially in the water.
“I made contact with (the individuals), told them to stay where they are, and that I had help coming,” Reilly said. “Then everyone else pulled in and, luckily, they facilitated in getting them out of there.”
Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb said the three individuals were roughly halfway down the falls at a plateau when he arrived.
“As we were en route, we (heard) from our dispatcher that one of the kids had fallen into the water,” Webb said. “When we arrived, he was out of the water. Thankfully, we were able to, through ladder rescue, get them out.”
Webb added that Green Mountain Power arrived shortly after emergency crews and shut off the water to the dam, helping facilitate the rescue.
According to Webb, none of the involved parties were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.