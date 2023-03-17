Proctor rescue
Emergency responders help a juvenile up a ladder near Sutherland Falls in Proctor on Friday afternoon. A pair of juveniles and an adult were stranded on rocks near the falls on Friday, with one of them falling into the water, according to first responders at the scene.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / Staff Photo

PROCTOR — Proctor police and fire responded to a call Friday afternoon regarding two juveniles in Otter Creek at Sutherland Falls.

According to Cpl. Brendan Reilly of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, he originally received a call about two juveniles on the rocks at the falls, possibly in the water. Upon arrival, he discovered the two juveniles on the rocks nearby and one adult partially in the water.

