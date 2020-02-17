BENSON — Three newcomers are vying for two open seats on the Benson town select board.
Bruce Chapman has never held public office, but is eager to try his hand.
“I think we need some change in town,” said Chapman, 47, who has lived in Benson for six years.
One issue he’d like to tackle is updating the town’s road maintenance equipment. An employee of the Hubbardton road department, Chapman said he believes he has the expertise to guide the town on road management issues.
Chapman said he would also like to investigate ways to fund a new town garage, adding that, on this and other areas, the town “needs to start looking forward to the future.”
If elected, he said he will make sure the town operates “properly and with full transparency.”
Robert St. Peter is another first-time candidate. A resident of Benson for 15 years and a member of the volunteer fire department, St. Peter, 50, said he’s running because he’s “tired of the good-old-boy stuff.”
“The town needs to be run as a business,” he said.
In particular, St. Peter said he believes the town highway department is in need of reform.
St. Peter said over the last two years he has seen a steady decline in road maintenance.
“The quality of work is not there,” he said citing numerous potholes, improperly graded roads and ditches that need to be cleared.
St. Peter said he would like to see a level-funded highway budget and a change in strategy rather than more spending. “The spending is getting out of control,” he said.
He also suggested that one of his opponents, Jacob Noble, has a conflict of interest with the town because his father, Jeff, is Benson’s road foreman.
Multiple attempts to reach Jacob Noble, the third candidate vying for a seat on the board, were unsuccessful.
