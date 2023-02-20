BRANDON — Two one-year seats on the Brandon Select Board are up for grabs this March, with three people hoping town voters will choose them to serve.
One is Ralph Ethier. He currently sits on the board, having been appointed in the fall to fill out the term of Michael Markowski who resigned.
Ethier owns Neshobe Wood Products on Pearl Street. The company makes grade stakes and pallet lumber. He’s been in town basically his entire life, going to work for Vermont Tubbs in Forest Dale after graduating high school in 1982. He started with Vermont Tubbs making snowshoes. He was transferred to the Rutland plant, then back to Brandon. He worked his way up to supervisor, overseeing three managers and about 140 employees before deciding he wanted to run own business.
“It was something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I like running my own business, where I make the decisions and I do everything; I do the purchasing, I do payroll, I do maintenance. Some days it’s good and some days it’s not.”
He had been serving on the town Planning Commission, and Development Review Board until he was appointed to the select board.
In Brandon, select board members can’t serve on the Planning Commission or the Development Review Board. Ethier served on those commissions and boards for a few years and learned about the Brandon Land Use Ordinance and other town planning documents.
“I like being involved in the decision making on things that affect the town,” he said. “I think I can add to the discussion. I just think with my background here, I’m an asset to the board.”
Two of Brandon’s big challenges coming up are the hiring of a new town manager, and keeping the budget under control after state and federal aid sources dry up. Ethier said his background as a business owner should help with both challenges.
Seth Hopkins is the other incumbent in the race. He’s currently the board chairman and has applied to become the next town manager.
Hopkins can’t be both a selectman and town manager and has recused himself whenever the board discusses the hiring process.
He’s lived in Brandon since 2005. He and his wife run a self-guided touring business, offering cycling and hiking tours in Rutland and Addison counties. This will be his eighth year on the board.
“I like standing for election every year,” he said, noting that he’s always sought one-year terms. “I like that it’s a commitment of a year on my part and that the voters have a chance every year to decide whether I’m being effective or not.”
He became involved in town politics during a time when Brandon was having issues getting municipal budgets approved by voters. He served on the budget committee then got on the board and believes he helped make things better.
He said he’d like to see more done to get people involved with the town’s governance, be it running for a board seat or helping a committee. This might be achieved by reaching out in places where seniors tend to live. Seniors, and people with family obligations, have some accessibility options now that they didn’t prior to the pandemic, namely in the form of remote meeting options, like Zoom.
The town will continue to be challenged by the tight labor market, Hopkins said, noting that since last Town Meeting Day the board has had to find ways to make town jobs more attractive both for new hires and for keeping the trained staff it already has.
The third candidate is Cecil Reniche-Smith, the current chairwoman of the Planning Commission.
Reniche-Smith graduated from Vermont Law School, spent many years working as a senior assistant attorney general for the state of Oregon, representing the state’s agencies in the courts.
She works part time at The Bookstore, is a trustee for the Brandon Free Library, and in Oregon was part of REACH Community Development. She’s also volunteered for the Oregon Humane Society, leading its Technical Animal Rescue Team, and helped the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with animals taken in following natural disasters or rescued from dog-fighting rings.
She’s inspired by her mother, who was active in the Town of Bethel for many years and who’d also made public service a big factor in her life, joining the Peace Corps twice, once in her mid 50s and again in her 70s.
Reniche-Smith said she returned to Vermont a few years ago to care for her ailing mother, which was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was love at first sight,” she said of Brandon.
The select board is in many ways the face of the town, she said, and given that half the people in town are women, the board could use someone like her.
Reniche-Smith said it’s getting expensive to live in town and she hopes to work to attract industries that will make it more affordable without changing Brandon’s small, rural aesthetic.
She said she believes her experience as an attorney will benefit the town.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.