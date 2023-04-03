With warming temperatures and the development of new houses, Vermont is becoming a perfect breeding ground for ticks, experts say. Tick populations in the state are growing each year, and there’s not a lot we can do to stop it.

“I grew up in Champlain Valley, and I was outdoors all the time as a kid, and ticks were just not a thing at all,” said Patti Casey, director of the environmental surveillance program at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. “And so they are definitely moving into the Northeast in very large numbers.”

