TINMOUTH - The town is getting a new garage and a new salt and sand shed.
Voters approved an $850,000 bond for the two buildings Tuesday, 129-74. That, and a group of uncontested officer elections, were the only items left to vote by Australian ballot after the towns floor meeting over the weekend.
The bond is intended to replace the 41-year-old town garage, which town officials said was structurally unsound and too small to service modern road crew vehicles, and a salt and sand shed too small to hold more than two storms worth of material.
Town officials said they do not intend to borrow the full $850,000, and have found several reserve accounts from which they can redirect funds.
-- Gordon Dritschilo
