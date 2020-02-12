TINMOUTH - The Select Board is asking voters for an $850,000 infrastructure bond, but town officials say they hope to only have to borrow less than half that.
Select Board Chairwoman Cathy Reynolds outlined the plan for a new garage and salt/sand shed in the board's contribution to the town report, in which she said the board has spent five years looking at options to replace the two structures.
The salt shed, she wrote, only holds enough for one or two storms, and the town has been unable to restock it after occasions when multiple big storms came in close succession because demand can suddenly outstrip the available supply.
"This situation compromises everyone's ability to get around safely," she wrote.
Meanwhile, according to Reynolds, the town has a problem with runoff from the sand pile, which is stored outdoors, and the state is trying to get sand piles under cover.
"Our current Town Garage is 41 years old," Reynolds wrote. "It is a pole barn with two heated bays originally sized for two single-axle trucks. The remainder of the building is dirt floored, unheated and has only 14 feet of head room."
The city upgraded its road fleet to tandem-axle trucks about 10 years ago, Reynolds said, which don't fit in the heated portion of the garage and barely fit in the other section. An engineering report commissioned in 2017 cast doubt on the structural integrity.
"When your structural engineer encourages a Town to store its high-value town trucks outside because of structural concerns about our existing garage, the Town needs to act," Reynolds wrote.
Reynolds said an initial design was estimated at $1,050,000, which the board agreed was too much. That was scaled down to a three-bay garage and fabric salt and sand shed for a total of $850,000. The town was advised by its attorney to bond for the full amount, but Reynolds said it can be defrayed with $375,000 from the highway building fund, $30,000 from a long-unused low-income housing loan fund and $80,000 no longer needed in the town building fund due to the school district taking over maintenance of the community center.
If all that works out, Reynolds said the effect would be 35 cents on the tax rate - an increase of $35 on the annual tax bill of a $100,000 house.
Selectman Mike Fallar, who cast the lone vote on the board against placing the bond on the ballot, said he saw it as a case of "wants vs. needs."
"We are a small town, approximately 600 registered voters," he said. "It is a big expenditure for a small town, and I honestly don't see the need for it. It kind of developed over time out of the idea to put a building over our town grinder and then it turned into 'what about this and that about that,' and it morphed over time."
Fallar and Reynolds both encouraged residents to attend the informational meeting, scheduled for the town's floor meeting Feb. 29 at the Community Center.
