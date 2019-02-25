TINMOUTH — Tinmouth is looking to its technological future at town meeting this year.
An article on the town meeting ballot asks voters to authorize the creation of a special fund for computer replacement and software upgrades. Another would authorize a special fund for "town website maintenance and development."
A third asks if voters will put money in one or both of those funds by moving it out of the Constable's Equipment Fund. Further down the ballot, voters are asked if they want to convert constable from an elected to an appointed position.
The general fund ballot item is at $236,240, up $13,840 or 6.2 percent from last year's $222,400.
The highway budget is proposed at $551,950, up $27,200 or 5.2 percent from last year's $524,750.
The only other monetary item on the ballot asks voters to contribute $600 to the Regional Marketing Initiative.
The ballot also contains a resolution calling on the state to achieve 90 percent renewable energy by 2050.
— Gordon Dritschilo
