TINMOUTH – Voters elected officials and approved budget requests on Tuesday.
The municipal budget of $239,375 was approved 206-19 and the highway fund of $640,000 was approved 189-37. All appropriations were approved, including re-designating a capital building and repair fund to build a town garage and transferring $18,800 to be used for the town's portion of the Potter's Brook culvert project.
For elected office, Holly Ross won town moderator over Michael Fallar, 144-78.
For a three-year term on the Select Board, Kevin Eaton got 174 votes to Michael Fallar's 52 votes
To represent the town on the Mill River Unified Union School Board, Josh Squier defeated Ingrid Lepley in a close race 124-103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.