TINMOUTH —The general fund budget is $237,815, up $1,575 or less than 1% from last year’s 236,240.
The highway budget is down at $514,250, dropping $37,700 or 6.8% from last year’s $551,950.
An $850,000 bond would build a new town garage and salt shed, and other ballot items would take $80,000 from the capital fund and $30,000 from the housing rehabilitation program for that project.
Voters are also being asked if they want to create a conservation fund and to spend an extra $25,000 on paving.
Tinmouth holds its floor meeting at the community center at 1 p.m. Saturday. Polls are open there from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
— Gordon Dritschilo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.