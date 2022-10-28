MENDON — The annual Wheels for Warmth tire sale is back.
The sale is Saturday at Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane in Mendon, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Prices are halved after 10 a.m.
The price is free for 13-inch and 14-inch tires. For 15-inch tires, it’s $15 per tire. Tires 16 inches are $20 each, and tires 17 inches and up are $25 each.
The limit is two sets of tires, or eight tires, per household.
The program sells the tires donated to it, or recycles them for a small fee if they’re deemed by Department of Motor Vehicles inspectors to be unfit for use. The funds generated go to BROC Community Action for its fuel assistance program.
Wheels for Warmth was established in 2005. Since then, it has raised $610,000 by selling over 25,000 tires. It claims it has recycled 50,000 unsafe tires.
— Staff report
