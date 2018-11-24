Small business was booming Saturday, according to several of Rutland’s downtown shopkeepers.
Black Friday really is a day for the box stores,” said Rebecca Buonadonna, owner of Fruition Fineries at 56 Merchants Row. “We had decent traffic, but today is our day.”
According to a recent article in Fortune, American Express began marketing “Small Business Saturday” in 2010 in response to the Great Recession. Shortly thereafter the Senate passed a resolution backing Small Business Saturday, and so it joined Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a new shopping holiday.
"We have a great turnout from out local community, they come out to support and it’s been a really excellent day so far,” said Buonadonna. “I’m glad we had good weather for it. We’ve just been offering some wine and good cheer.”
Buonadonna also owns Raw Honey Apparel at 5 Center Street, and is co-owner of Triumph Barre and Pilates Studio at 41 Center Street along with Brianna McDevitt. The businesses have been running cross promotions among themselves and other shops and is always looking to make new business friends.
“Teamwork makes the dream work, the more you are working with other people in your community the better everyone does,” said Buonadonna.
A member of the Rutland Downtown Partnership, a non-profit, tax district funded organization, Buonadonna said the group has done much to promote events that draw people to the area.
“It’s a great organization, it got some new blood recently,” she said.
Downtown Rutland may be making something of a comeback, according some new shop owners.
Allison Willoughby, who with her husband Stephen, owns Home Alternatives at 116 West Street, said Small Business Saturday has taken off in the downtown.
“I think it actually helps people get out and see places they haven’t been in before,” she said. “This gets people in the spirit, kind of. It’s been pretty busy.”
Many people are out shopping for gift ideas, but often they’ll see something on sale they really like and snag it, said Willoughby. Home Alternatives was running a 20 percent off sale for most items and giving out a free scented candle with purchases of $70 or more. The Willoughbys make the candles at their home, but hope to eventually move that operation to the basement of the store at 116 West Street.
“Now they’re finding there’s a lot more going on downtown than there used to be,” said Stephen Willoughby. “It’s coming back. Even the online bubble is going to burst.”
Small Business Saturday and the promotion of it are helping people find what Rutland has to offer, said Beth Callan, manager at Frogs & Lily Pads, located at 25 Center Street. The store sells children’s clothing, toys, and games.
“I think we see lot of our regular customers come in, but we have a lot of new people saying ‘Oh, we didn’t even know you were here.’”
She said Black Friday wasn’t busy for Frogs and Lily Pads, but Saturday was.
“I think each year it grows and grows,” she said.
Will Notte, manager at Phoenix Books, at 2 Center Street, said the store sees a big uptick in traffic for Small Business Saturday.
Phoenix Books has several locations around Vermont.
“We saw it last year and even more so this year,” Notte said. “For us this is a much bigger day than Black Friday. The downtown partnership has done an excellent job marketing the holiday stroll and all the activities that are down here. We’ve seen a steady stream of people form the time we open the doors.”
So far, the best selling book has been “Becoming,” a memoir by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
“It’s flying off the shelves,” said Notte.
Several merchants said they’ve noticed some folks who appear to have come for the World Cup event in nearby Killington. This is the Audi FIS Ski World Cup’s third year being hosted by the Killington Ski Resort and is expected to draw between 35,000 and 40,000 people.
