CHELSEA — A toddler was pulled from the swollen White River in Chelsea after she was reported missing early Friday afternoon. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
State police have not released the name of the 2-year-old — reportedly a girl — pending the notification of family members. However, they did recount receiving word the child was missing and may have fallen into the White River along Route 110 in Chelsea at about 1 p.m. on Friday.
State police, Orange County sheriffs, members of First Branch Ambulance, Vermont game wardens, and several fire departments joined in the search.
The child was reportedly pulled from the river south of the intersection of routes 110 and 113 and transported by ambulance to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph where she was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
