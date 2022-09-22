There’s a new addition to Come Alive Outside’s Story Walk.
"Tossing Stars," by Tanya Sousa, is a children’s picture book that will be on display at lower Giorgetti Trail in Pine Hill Park in Rutland. It’s a “tale of imagination and whimsy where a child creates new and novel ways to use a bucket of stars,” according to Come Alive Outside.
It’ll be up until Oct. 1.
“I saw a painting (Artist Katie Findall) created called 'Tossing Stars,'” stated Sousa. “It shows a father with a child on his shoulders. The child is holding a bucket and tossing stars into the air. I was captivated. That one image started me writing. What would a child do if s/he had a bucket of stars to share?”
Sousa and Findall worked together on the book. It’s their second collaboration, the first being “Life is a Bowl of Cherry Pits” published in 2009.
“'Tossing Stars' was a totally different experience, but all good,” Sousa said. “I already knew (Katie’s) paintings and her style, and instead of her paintings working around my words, I made sure my words worked around her paintings.”
Pine Hill Park, located at 2 Oak St. in Rutland. More information can be found at comealiveoutside.com
