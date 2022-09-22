There’s a new addition to Come Alive Outside’s Story Walk.

"Tossing Stars," by Tanya Sousa, is a children’s picture book that will be on display at lower Giorgetti Trail in Pine Hill Park in Rutland. It’s a “tale of imagination and whimsy where a child creates new and novel ways to use a bucket of stars,” according to Come Alive Outside.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

