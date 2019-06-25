MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — A violet blaze will take over the roads from Middletown Springs through Pawlet, Granville, New York, and Poultney in August as cyclists gather to ride for recovery in the second Tour de Slate.
In its inaugural year, the ride to end addiction raised more $17,000 toward Teen Challenge Vermont, a 15-month faith-based residential recovery program based in Rutland, drawing riders from all over the East Coast to ride through the slate hills.
“We were all surprised,” said Matthews George, pastor at Middletown Springs Community Church, who helped cook a traditional South Indian-style chicken curry with rice for the tired riders returning home.
This year’s race is set to embark at 8 a.m. Aug. 3 from the Middletown Springs town green, where riders can purchase water bottles and find pre-ordered indigo bicycle jerseys, emblazoned with the “Tour-De-Slate” logo, “Teen Challenge Vermont” and draw-string backpacks filled with treats.
The color, Achey said, is in honor of the color adopted by opioid crisis awareness centers throughout the country.
There are four routes for the tour, including a “Metric-Century Ride,” spanning 63.4 miles, a medium route of 36 miles, a short route of 24 and a family-friendly 8-mile Rails to Trails route beginning in Pawlet, and riders can expect to see rest stops staffed with volunteers at various points throughout the tour, Achey said.
Riders can register as individuals, family groups and teams, starting as low as $55 per person, but they must register before July 1 to receive their purple team uniform.
After their first year, the Tour de Slate volunteers said they learned most of their time needed to be spent on finding financial allies in the professional community and reached out to Rutland Regional Medical Center, veterinary clinics, slate quarries, small independent donors and more to help build a financial base for their charity.
Once they built it, bikers came.
“The night before, we had 4 inches of rain,” said Tour de Slate organizer Stanley Achey. “We had 86 people registered, and 76 rode.”
George said some crews had been out putting up signs until midnight the night before, and many of the stickers marking the paths had been washed away by the night-long spell.
But by 8 a.m. the drizzle had finally ceased. Friends, family and children mounted their steeds for a sun-filled ride.
And one of the proud pedalers was Jim Andriotta, of the South Jersey shore, who has come to Middletown Springs with his wife to their second home for the past 12 years.
A retired boat dealer, the disease of addiction is one Andriotta knows well: almost 30-years sober, Andriotta still recalls his first attempt to combat his addiction to alcohol in 1988.
“(I was) coming home late every night, making up excuses...all of that nonsense that was not very truthful,” Andriotta said. “We had two children...I wanted a better life not just for my wife and myself, but for them.”
Andriotta sought out his local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous, and to this day attends meetings every night and spends time in jails, institutions and prisons with people suffering from addiction.
“It’s just become a way of life for me,” Andriotta said. “(And) it keeps it fresh in the mind of an old-timer like me when I hear young people share the struggles they have in their teens and 20s because it’s a lot of the stuff I went through. And I never want to go back to that way of life.”
Though he’s a frequent cyclist himself, warming up his tires three times every week, his homeland is flat compared to the rolling green hills of western Rutland County.
“Going up and down mountains is not something I’m used to, being from South Jersey,” Andriotta said about the terrain.
The 36 miles of the medium route were a challenge, but the trio of riders from the Garden State are doubling their numbers this year at a ride that has become an annual event.
“For me, it’s all about people having second chances, and that’s what this whole Team Challenge seems to be doing up in the state of Vermont,” Andriotta said. “A lot of these youngsters are living on the streets when they’re 13 or 14 years old and they don’t have much of a shot until they get serious about recovery.”
This year, Achey and George said they hope to break last year’s record, and already have four times as many people registered this year than last year, with 51 people already ordering jerseys.
George said he expects most of the riders to register two weeks before the ride.
Interested parties can visit the Tour de Slate website at tourdeslate.org.
