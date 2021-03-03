Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers is showing people around what is likely to be the new library.
The library began conducting tours this week of the former College of St. Joseph administration building, where the organization hopes to move in the fall. The building includes offices, meeting spaces and the CSJ library — whose collection still sat on the shelves as Smathers led a tour Wednesday.
The library announced late last year that it plans to buy the building from Heartland Communities of America, which is buying the portion of the campus that wasn’t included when the city bought the athletic center and intending to convert it into an assisted-living facility. Smathers said the library expects to use about two-thirds of the roughly 40,000 square feet and will lease the remainder back to Heartland.
“We don’t have the staff for a 40,000 square foot building,” he said. “We’re looking at about 28,000 square feet.”
While the move has drawn sharp objections from a number of people who want the library to stay where it is, Smathers and the trustees have said the new building will allow the organization to provide more services to more people for less money.
Smathers said the advantages over the library’s current location at 10 Court St. begin right in front of the building. He said they plan to have five or six ADA-compliant parking spaces right by the entrance — the current location has none — and the ramp out front will only need minor improvements to fully conform to modern standards.
The office space immediately to the right as people enter the building, would be taken over by the circulation department, Smathers said, while the meeting room to the left would be the book sale area for use by the Friends of the Library.
Smathers said the CSJ library was originally constructed as a gym, and the college spent $1 million converting it into a modern library space after building a new gym.
“That’s why we can afford to look at this project,” he said. “If it were still a basketball gym, it would be wildly out of our price range. Renovating a building downtown would be wildly out of our price range.”
The advantages of that design include clear lines of sight throughout the building, wheeled furniture (in good shape) that make it easy to reconfigure spaces for different uses and plentiful electrical outlets and USB ports, according to Smathers. Several rooms are smartboard-compatible, he said, and the building will have “excellent WiFi” once the server is up and running.
Smathers said the Rutland Free Library’s 80,000-title collection will fit once CSJ’s 65,000-title collection is removed.
Those thrilled at the thought of a massive books sale are in for disappointment, though — Smathers said they would sell CSJ’s books to a wholesaler that specializes in such collections and anticipate making just enough to cover moving expenses. He said they would pick through the local history collection “just a bit” before turning it over.
There were questions during the Wednesday tour about what would become of the old building. The building at 10 Court St. is owned by the city — the library is an independent, private organization — and Smathers said he has promised Mayor David Allaire he would not lead any public discussion about what should happen to the old building.
“I think it’s inappropriate for the person moving out to say ‘We’re moving out, but I think you should do X, Y and Z,’” he said.
The library will hold the latest in a series of public information sessions on the move at 6 p.m. today. A Zoom link is available on the library’s website rutlandfree.org.
Tours continue through next week. They will be available hourly from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9, at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. March 11 and at noon March 13.
