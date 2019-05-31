KILLINGTON — The Select Board has formally agreed to help with bringing summer evening Bus routes to town. Meanwhile, the local business community is also chipping in.
Earlier in May, the board discussed a proposal from Selectman Jim Haff to use funds from the Agency of Transportation to pay for having The Bus run later than 6 p.m. between Easter and Thanksgiving.
He said at the May 21 Select Board meeting that the total cost of having The Bus do these runs would be $53,000. The grant from AOT would fund 80 percent of the cost, leaving the town to come up with roughly $11,000 as a match. The plan was for the town to front $5,500 with local businesses kicking in the rest.
At the end of the discussion, the board voted unanimously to provide the $5,500 using funds from the meals, rooms, and alcohol tax.
“My sense would be, we’d do half of it and the businesses that are going to benefit from having this bus service, and if you divide $5,500 by a number of different businesses it’s not going to be a lot of money per place, but like you said everybody has a little bit of skin in what’s going on and is interested in having it work,” said board chairman Steve Finneron.
Haff said he’s reached out to the Killington Pico Area Association (KPAA), the local chamber of commerce, to help work with the businesses.
Mike Coppinger, KPAA executive director, attended the meeting and said that after Thanksgiving, should the plan go forward, ridership numbers could be reviewed.
“You’ll see some peaks and valleys, but I think overall it will be a benefit,” he said.
Coppinger said in a phone interview Friday he’s been making phone calls and sending emails to KPAA members and local businesses. So far he’s received a good response and businesses are contributing between $100 and $250. Those who stand to benefit for from the service are contributing more, he said, adding that some people he thought would a hard sell were eager to help.
He said he plans to have a report for the Select Board at its June 4 meeting.
Haff said the original target date for having The Bus do a summer evening route was June 1, but if funding can be secured it’s more likely it won’t happen until later in the month.
In past interviews, Killington business owners have said the area’s economy is on an upswing, owing largely to the success of Killington Mountain Resort, which over the years has been developing its summertime offerings such as mountain biking and adventure-based activities. This has led to restaurants and shops being open later, which has challenged the local workforce reliant on bus travel to get to and from their jobs.
