The town would like Zamias Services to take better care of the defunct Diamond Run Mall — or at least a return phone call.
Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said Friday he had grown increasingly frustrated with the mall’s owners since it closed late last year.
“Since last year, when they came to us with grand plans of reinventing the facility, we’ve heard nothing from them,” he said. “It’s sad to us.”
Terenzini said he recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has put all kinds of business projects on hold — it killed plans for a hotel in downtown Rutland — and it was understandable that Zamias, which owns the mall in partnership with an Israeli investment firm, hasn’t announced what they are actually doing with the property. However, Terenzini said the property still needs to be maintained.
One concern, Terenzini said, is that the property has not been mowed for some time, which can create a breeding ground for rodents.
“It looks terrible down there,” he said. “We would expect a property owner to maintain their property as if the building were still in use.”
Terenzini also said the building is poorly secured, creating concerns for its physical condition.
“We’ve had reports of people breaking into the facility, people potentially living in the facility; homeless people taking advantage of the mall being closed,” he said.
Terenzini said the town’s police have safety concerns about venturing into the mall to remove any squatters, though some youths were recently cited for breaking into the mall to make a video he said was shared on social media.
Terenzini said Zamias has not returned the town’s calls — it has not returned the Herald’s, either.
“I’m not surprised by that,” he said. “Their communication with the town had been next to nothing and it shows what kind of relationship Zamias has with the town and the surrounding communities.”
Terenzini said there will have to be some communication in the near future, because Zamias is disputing its tax bill and also is challenging its property tax assessment, seeking to have it reduced now that the mall is closed.
