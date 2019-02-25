MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Budget changes came out roughly even this year.
Voters will be asked to approve a general fund budget of $232,375 to be raised by taxes, down $3,460 or 1.5 percent from last year's $235,835. Meanwhile, the proposed highway fund has gone from $292,450 to $296,750, an increase of $4,300 or 1.5 percent.
The ballot contains numerous smaller articles, ranging from $79,500 for the Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department to $100 for the Rutland County Parent/Child Center. Police coverage is on the ballot, with a $20,250 proposed contract with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department. Voters are also being asked to contribute $745 to the regional marketing initiative and $150 to Front Porch Forum "determining that it provides communication services to the town's and region's residents."
One item asks if voters wish to place up to $5,000 from any surplus into a "Municipal Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund" to hedge against unexpected overruns in the general fund. Another asks if voters want to put any other surplus into a reserve fund for town buildings.
— Gordon Dritschilo
