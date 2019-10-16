BARRE TOWN - Local officials recognized three town employees for their combined 97 years of service.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board adopted a resolution thanking Town Clerk Donna Kelty, Assistant Town Clerk Alice Bartlett and Joyce Beaudin, administrative assistant to the town’s assessor’s office.
Kelty has been elected six times and has served in that role for 19 years. She served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before that. Bartlett has served in her position for 30 years. Beaudin has also been at her job for 30 years, and she served as an assistant town clerk for seven years before that.
Board member Paul White read the resolution thanking the three for their hard work through the years, calling them “exemplary public servants with regard to integrity, conscientiousness, service orientation and compassion.” The resolution said the trio are valued colleagues because of their humanity and team orientation.
Also, the resolution noted Bartlett’s “pachydermal memory” which got a laugh from those at the meeting.
Only Kelty knew about the spirit of the resolution before the meeting so it was a bit of a surprise for the other two who thought they were there to recognize Kelty. After the resolution was read, the three were given a standing ovation.
Board Chairman Tom White said working anywhere for 30 years is amazing, “But being with a municipality where you’re working with your community and you’re giving back to the community, that’s another marker right there. It’s more than just a business,” Tom White said.
Beaudin said it didn’t seem like it had been 37 years. She said that’s likely because she’s enjoyed what she’s been doing.
“I like helping people, and where I am now is a good way to help people,” she said.
Bartlett said she loves the town and the people she works with and the residents who stop by.
“I think since we first started, Donna and I, they are just so much more receptive, and we all know their names, their first names. We know their dogs' names and everything else. It’s been great. And like I’ve said, we aren’t done yet,” she said.
Kelty said it seemed like they started just yesterday. She emphasized how well those in the office work together as a team.
“I’ve never worked at a job, and I’ve had plenty, like this, where everybody depends one each other, and if one can’t figure it out you go to the other. They’re always there for support whether it’s for something we’re doing internally or something that we’re doing for John Q. Public. We do enjoy our residents, and I think they feel comfortable, including attorneys and title searchers and just taxpayers. And that’s part of the reason I think they come in is just for the camaraderie and they feel welcome. They know it’s their community, and we’re there to help them,” she said.
Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang said she went to a workshop and town fair where there was a discussion about cooperation in the office. Wang said all these towns were talking about conflicts they were having between the town clerk’s office and the assessor’s office and she didn’t understand what they were talking about because it’s not like that at all in Barre Town.
Town Manager Carl Rogers agreed saying he’d hear about town managers having issues with the town clerk and that is not the case here. Rogers said they all work together to get things done.
