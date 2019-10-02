The Rutland Town board of health has ordered the Holiday Inn closed.
Following the fire that knocked out the hotel's boiler, the town has ordered the hotel to close until it demonstrates to officials' satisfaction that the gas and electrical systems are safe and that "numerous outstanding life, safety, health and/or building code violations" have been corrected.
Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said he believed it could take a week for the owners to fulfill that condition, meaning the hotel could remain closed through what is likely to be a busy tourism weekend.
This post will be updated.
