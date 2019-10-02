The town ordered the Holiday Inn closed after a fire damaged its boiler.
Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said the lack of hot water at the hotel drove the decision alongside a series of fire-code violations. Town documents also state that a guest made the call to the fire department during the incident Monday after hotel staff failed to do so. The order, voted by the Board of Health Commissioners Tuesday night and issued Wednesday by town health officer John Paul Faignant, says the hotel may not reopen until hot water is restored and all code violations are corrected to the town's satisfaction.
"There were approximately 40 guests left when the order was served," Faignant said late Wednesday afternoon. "I'll go back at 6 p.m. to check on compliance."
Terenzini said Wednesday he was given the impression that would take at least a week to reopen the hotel. Manager and co-owner Uday Dholakia said it would be sooner.
"I don't have a date and time," Dholakia said late Wednesday afternoon. "We are hoping tomorrow, if our stars favor us, we should be very close to our opening mark."
Dholakia said two new boilers were being brought up from Massachusetts Wednesday night, and a crew was expected to be on-site to install them Thursday. He said dealing with other code issues would be simple.
"Those are all very minor," he said. "We have a crew, an army of people, working on it right now."
In the meantime, he said they are working to find alternate accommodations for displaced guests.
The town reviewed state inspection reports at the Holiday Inn going back to late 2016. The reports showed several instances of faulty alarms or suppression equipment, much of it related to persistent leaking in the roof. In May, an inspection found smoke detectors covered with plastic, and the report refers to an administrative citation for tampering with fire protection equipment.
The reports by both the town and state say, and Rutland Town Fire Chief Chris Clark confirmed, that the fire was called in by a guest rather than hotel staff. Andrew and Danielle Harris of York, Maine, said they were visiting family and friends and staying at the Holiday Inn because it was dog-friendly. Andrew Harris said he thought he was being paranoid when he first smelled gas, but that the smell persisted and he notified hotel staff. The couple was told maintenance was looking into it.
"The maintenance man told me he found a gas leak next to an ice machine and not to worry, he shut it off," Danielle Harris said.
Danielle Harris said they asked whether they should call the fire department, and that the maintenance worker told them it wasn't necessary. The smell persisted, though, and the Harrises said the front desk staff told them they would call the fire department. Ten to 15 minutes later, they said, they were in a group of about eight people discussing the situation in the hallway when the maintenance worker came back and asked what they were doing. They again brought up calling the fire department.
"He said, 'I told you, it's not necessary. Go to your rooms. It's fine,'" Danielle Harris said.
The Harrises said when they learned a couple with an infant had checked in, they decided they had to call the fire department themselves. They spent the rest of the night at the Hampton Inn and checked into another dog-friendly hotel the following night, but gave up and drove home at 3 a.m. after being unable to sleep.
"I don't think that is accurate information," Dholakia said of claim the hotel discouraged a call to the fire department. "I don't have any way to confirm or deny, but I don't think that is accurate. We always do the right thing. Our guests' safety always comes first."
Dholakia insisted that a call was made by staff. Danielle Harris said she observed a manager calling the fire department after firefighters had arrived.
Asked if the hotel's actions as described by the Harrises were legal, Faignant simply said "No." Asked about potential civil or criminal repercussions, he said he could not comment further.
Laurie Mecier-Brochu, president of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, said with roughly 150 rooms, the Holiday Inn is the second-biggest hotel in the area, behind the Killington Grand. She said she believed the rest of the area would be able to absorb tourist traffic if the hotel did not reopen by the weekend.
"Obviously, this is foliage," she said. "I do think there's a great deal of people who, as much as they do like our hotels and motels, they like to stay in inns this time of year."
