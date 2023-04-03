RUTLAND TOWN — The clerk of the works for the proposed new Public Safety Building on McKinley Avenue is confident that $222,000 can be shaved off the project.
John Paul Faignant, a former selectman, current second constable, and clerk of the works for the Public Safety Building project, said during Tuesday’s Rutland Town Select Board meeting that more than $200,000 could be trimmed from the project by using a construction method that would see a steel building erected on the site.
He said that he’s confirmed this with Edward Clark, principal at NFB Architects.
This would put the project at a cost of $5,240,000.
In March 2022, voters approved an article to replace the fire station on McKinley Avenue with a new structure to house both fire department equipment and the police department. The latter currently works out of the Town Office on Business Route 4 and has complained of space issues, especially when it comes to detaining people.
The article passed 484-412, and authorized the spending of not more than $4,146,563, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $1,220,781, another $771,231 from the capital project reserve account, and the rest with a bond not to exceed $2,154,550.
Several companies bid on the project, the lowest being VMS Construction at $5,462,000, putting it $1.3 million over-budget.
Faignant said what he’s proposed won’t alter the overall project.
“The good news is that we can represent to the voters that we need $5,240,000,” he said.
Selectman Joe Denardo said that this leaves the town with about $1.1 million to come up with, which he believes can be done without having to bond for more funds. The town needs to begin planning an informational meeting ahead of the special election scheduled for May 23.
“The board has been kicking around the idea of borrowing money conventionally and not getting a bond, because the bond ties our hands with any type of early payback and a conventional loan would not,” said Denardo, though, he’s hoping the project won’t have to borrow any more funds to be paid for.
Faignant said that would be good, as he doesn’t believe this project can be done for much cheaper.
