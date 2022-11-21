CASTLETON — Town zoning officials have again said “no” to the memory care unit portion of a proposed 99-unit senior living facility for Sand Hill Road, prompting other town leaders to weigh an appeal to the Environmental Court.
After agreeing to reconsider a decision made earlier this year, the Development Review Board released amended conditions for the Sand Hill Road project on Nov. 11. The decision grants a few of the developer’s requests regarding sewage, but again states the proposed memory care unit puts the project outside what’s allowed in that area per the town’s zoning bylaws.
According to the DRB’s written decision, members Michael Holden, Chairman Patrick Keller, and Laura Sargent voted in favor of the amended decision; Daniel Forcier and Donald Wood voted to disapprove.
The project was first proposed in 2018. The developer behind it is Dousevicz Inc., with Hale Resources working on the planning and permitting phases. It’s to be built on land owned by the town that was donated to it by Castleton University for the purpose of economic development.
Since proposed, the project has drawn controversy, with opponents saying it doesn’t fit the character of the area, will overburden town resources, and won’t benefit local residents. Proponents of the project say it won’t be harmful, will benefit the town, and will alleviate the housing shortage.
The DRB’s revised decision echoes much of what it has stated before. The project is part of a Planned Unit Development (PUD), which allows for multi-family residential uses. Part of the “multi-family residential use” definition holds that residents will do their own cooking in the building. While the independent living and assisted living portions of the project meet those requirements, the memory care unit does not and is therefore not allowed, according to the DRB.
Zak Hale, of Hale Resources, said on Monday that he’s speaking with Dousevicz Inc. about a possible appeal to the state Environmental Court, which is the company’s only option as far as overturning the DRB’s decision. Previously, it had merely asked the DRB to reconsider the decision, which is not part of a court process.
Hale said the developer has 30 days from Nov. 11 to file an appeal should it choose to do so. He’s said previously that the project likely can’t go forward without the memory care unit, claiming the developers do not wish to have elderly residents have to find new housing should their cognitive abilities decline while they’re living within the development.
Select Board Chairman Jim Leamy said four members of the five-member board are strongly in favor of the project.
Selectwoman Mary Lee Harris, who lives on Sand Hill Road, has recused herself from board discussions on the Sand Hill Road project.
“We already made a decision back when the first draft came out to appeal the decision to the Environmental Court,” said Leamy on Monday. “As to whether we do it, or the developer does it, I believe that is still in the works.”
According to the unapproved minutes from the Nov. 14 select board meeting, Town Manager Mike Jones was scheduled to meet with the town attorney that Thursday.
