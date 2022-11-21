CASTLETON — Town zoning officials have again said “no” to the memory care unit portion of a proposed 99-unit senior living facility for Sand Hill Road, prompting other town leaders to weigh an appeal to the Environmental Court.

After agreeing to reconsider a decision made earlier this year, the Development Review Board released amended conditions for the Sand Hill Road project on Nov. 11. The decision grants a few of the developer’s requests regarding sewage, but again states the proposed memory care unit puts the project outside what’s allowed in that area per the town’s zoning bylaws.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

