BARRE — Gun violence, provider and clinician burnout, and the lack of mental health resources statewide were all topics of a discussion on youth mental health during a June 29 Town Hall Meeting with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt.

Held at Spaulding High School in Barre, and recorded by public access station CVTV, Vermonters from across the state gathered to share thoughts and ask questions about the youth mental health crisis and what steps should be taken to remedy it.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0