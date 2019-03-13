An offer has been made to Rutland Town to join a net-metering group that a solar developer says would save the town a great deal of money on its electricity expenses during the next 20 years.
Tom Garden, general partner for Triland Partners, which is affiliated with Cedardale Solar 1 LLC, explained the idea to the Select Board at its March 11 meeting. The board took no action, but agreed to consider the proposal. Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said Wednesday the topic will be on the agenda for the March 19 meeting.
“What I’m trying to express tonight is that we’d be interested in having the town of Rutland be one of the members of our group net-metering system at the solar project,” Garden said on March 11. “I’ve done a little bit more due diligence on the town’s electrical load and usage and expenses to try and demonstrate where exactly the benefits are to the town if it were to be a member of the net-meter group.”
Garden said Wednesday in an interview that the 500kw Cedardale Solar 1 project will be near Thomas Dairy, where another solar project affiliated with Triland Partners has been approved by the Public Utility Commission. He said the commission has also approved the Cedardale project, and the plan is to start building it in June.
“It’s already inherently beneficial to the town that this will be located in Rutland Town because there’ll be property taxes associated with it and that’s one good thing, but I think it’s a great thing if, as a net-metered member, you’re also able to save money on your electric bill every month for as long as you’re a member,” Garden told the board.
He said savings in the first year would be modest, perhaps $1,700, but as the price of electricity goes up, so does what the town would save.
“I think the important thing I want to emphasize is that under the rules in the state, as the utility increases its rates, so does the amount of this credit,” said Garden. “And ordinarily what happens with most projects is they’ll say to the town, if it increases, we’ll charge you whatever the increase is, so you’re always paying more. And what I’m trying to do with this, is I’m trying to make it more favorable to the off-takers, the net meter group members, by saying you’ll always pay 15.08 cents for the length of the contract. I’m going to get investors that are going to be content with getting a fixed, like a bond, a fixed amount of return over 20 years and you, the town, can 100 percent benefit as the credit increases.”
Garden said that over the course of 20 years, the net metering group could save as much as $700,000 on its electricity bills.
“It’s really unique in this state that the net metering program is relatively generous,” he said. “In many other states that start out with a rate like this, it goes down. Your rate is tied by rule and by law to the rate of the utilities, which is never going down, it’s always going up. And electricity I believe will only get more expensive. Hence, rates will be passed along to ratepayers. Your rate is tied to the average residential rate in the state, and the Public Utility Commission sets that every two years.”
Terenzini asked what would happen if the panels don’t produce as much energy as anticipated, wondering if the town would end up paying more than it normally would.
Garden said his projections are based on historical averages, and aren’t overly optimistic. He said a bigger concern for the town would be the panels being destroyed by a weather event, which would be covered by insurance.
Terenzini said his personal experience with solar net metering programs hasn’t been good. He said he was made similar promises by a solar company and has been paying more on electricity, not less.
“So that’s a legitimate concern of mine, is you know it sounds great, I have no reason not to believe you, Tom; as a board member I think you’ve been true and honest with the town, but I’m a little bit leery of it because I’m living through the frustrating part of solar right now in my personal life,” Terenzini said.
Garden said he’s heard similar stories, and in the cases he’s familiar with it seems there was a lack of communication.
“And part of it was, it was never explained to them that there are certain expenses, customer service, energy efficiency fee, that you can’t deduct using a credit, you still have to pay that,” he said. “But I think, in fairness, there should be some sort of clause in our agreement that says hey, I’m not producing enough, or if for some reason it’s not the way I represented, that there’s some kind of provision where, however many credits you’re paying for is reduced. There shouldn’t ever be a penalty to you because of how I represented how well my solar project is going to perform.”
Garden said he didn’t expect an answer that evening, but hoped to know the town’s thoughts within 30 days.
