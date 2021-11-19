Rutland Town’s new first constable is the son-in-law of the second constable.
The Select Board voted unanimously this week to appoint Michael Delehanty to the position vacated last month by Ed Dumas. Second Constable John Paul Faignant, in addition to being Delehanty’s father-in-law, is a member of the Select Board and voted for the appointment along with the rest of the board rather than recusing himself.
Faignant said he considered whether there would be a conflict of interest ahead of the vote and decided he was comfortable participating because Delehanty will have to run for the position in March. He said since the vote was unanimous, it seemed better to him to vote along with others to show confidence in Delehanty, who until recently was an officer with the Rutland City Police.
“We opened the position up,” he said. “We interviewed other applicants and the board made the decision to appoint Mike.”
Two other candidates for the position were Levi de Castro and Ed Hunter.
Delehanty noted that he had been involved in emergency services for 15 years, starting out as a firefighter, when he left the police department to become facilities manager for the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice.
“I saw that (the position) was posted,” he said. “I had a really close working relationship with the town police department when I was working with the city. I had a lot of interest in continuing to work with them.”
Delehanty said his experience in law enforcement should make his transition into the position “seamless.”
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said she did not take issue with Faignant’s decision not to recuse himself.
“He gave a reasonable explanation that tied into that this position is ultimately a voted-on position,” she said.
Faignant said he was not concerned with the potential appearance of nepotism.
“We went through this when Byron (Hathaway, the road commissioner) hired his son as a snowplow contractor,” he said. “We got an opinion — the plow contractors in the town are independent contractors. ... Byron doesn’t have any supervisory authority over him.”
Similarly, Faignant said, the two constables and the Select Board are all elected independently of one another.
“There’s no conflict because I don’t supervise him,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do to affect his job.”
Faignant said the first constable makes about $24 an hour and is budgeted for about $15,000 a year.
“Primarily, we just do radar and the type of neighbor services where people can’t quite resolve their own differences,” he said. “It’s kind of like an ombudsman for the town.”
Dumas said at the time of his resignation that he did not feel able to do justice to the position and his day job as the town’s police chief.
“We now have a full complement of four officers in our police department and both constables in place,” Ashcroft said. “This has been something very concerning to the town, and we wanted to get the position filled ahead of town meeting.”
