CASTLETON — The towns of Castleton and Hubbardton want $660,000 for the former Castleton Village School, meanwhile, the day care owner who’d been interested in purchasing it is wondering whether a deal can still be made or if her current program will have to close.
The building is jointly owned by the two towns whose voters approved its purchase for $1 from the Slate Valley Unified School District earlier this year. A joint committee met several times to discuss what to do with the building. Then in July the Castleton and Hubbardton select boards voted to sell it to a private entity that would agree to lease part of the building back to the Castleton Recreation Department.
Tearsa Brannock, owner of two day care programs, ABC Early Education in Castleton and Children’s Choice Childcare Center in West Haven, has been in negotiations with the town about being the private entity to purchase — or at least lease — part of the the building at 47 Mechanic St., for a day care program.
Brannock said Thursday that she and the town of Castleton had been going back and forth in negotiations, but the town’s latest proposal has left her wondering if a deal can go forward and whether her program in West Haven will have to close. She said the town’s last offer to her for the village school isn’t workable.
The Children’s Choice Childcare Center she owns in West Haven is located in a town-owned building. West Haven had given her until Sept. 1 to vacate, but agreed to extend her lease there until the end of October. Brannock said she received the notice to vacate earlier this year, on the same day a Castleton Select Board member asked whether she had any interest in the former village school.
According to Brannock, the building in West Haven had some issues that drew the ire of state regulators; after that, the town sent her the vacate notice.
She said she’d hoped to simply move the West Haven program to the Castleton Village School and had numerous talks with regulators and contractors about what had to be done with the new space
“I did receive an email from (Town Manager) Mike Jones yesterday stating that they were still interested in whatever possibilities could arise from this, although they haven’t given me any other information on what they’re thinking or how they would expect this to move forward,” she said.
According to Brannock, the last she heard from the town was that it wanted a new proposal from her, but she can’t make one without seeing the appraisal that recently was completed.
She noted that the town had advertised to the general public that the building was for sale.
“I’m not really sure where their thoughts are; if anything is going to move further from here,” she said.
The “for sale” notice was posted to the Castleton Facebook page and website on Wednesday, with an asking price of $660,000 for the building and land. It claims that an appraisal and building inspection are available upon request. It described the building as being 22,000 square feet on 1 acre of land, being made mostly of brick and concrete. It’s heated by a boiler with a 10,000-gallon underground fuel tank that’s been tested for leaks.
Board member Joe Mark said the town has been going back and forth with Brannock and she hasn’t come back with a new offer since the town’s last proposal to her.
“That’s more or less where it stands,” he said. “We felt we were close to having an understanding but ... obviously the select board thought its counter-proposal was reasonable and necessary as far as the interests of the town. But I would say the ball is in her court at this point.”
Brannock said the town’s last offer would end up costing her $110,000 for a 12-month lease with no guarantee she’d be able to buy the building.
“It was just absurd,” she said. “That alone would jeopardize the success of the business even being there, and I would be in the same situation I’m in right now of having to find a new location if they decided not to sell it to me.”
She said she’s looking at other options for the West Haven operation, and may have found a place in Fair Haven, but it will be a while before it could be ready if an agreement is reached.
Brannock said she has notified Castleton University, which places students at the Children’s Choice Childcare Center, that it might not be available after October.
