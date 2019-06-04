PROCTOR — What began as talk of forming a neighborhood watch turned into a discussion about increasing police coverage to address crime in town.
West Street resident Michael Kingsbury addressed the Select Board at its May 28 meeting, saying that given recent events, there might be a need in town for a neighborhood watch program.
Kingsbury said a number of incidents have occurred over the past several months that have people concerned. He alluded to the death of Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland, whose body was found in early March inside a vehicle on Florence Road. Shawn Michael LaPlant, 28, pleaded not guilty later that month in Rutland criminal court to a second-degree murder charge filed in connection with Harrington’s death. The case is still pending.
Kingsbury also alluded to the May 18 death of Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor, who police said was struck and killed outside her home by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Anthony J. Reynolds, 48. Reynolds has pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to several felonies in connection with Rooney’s death, manslaughter being among them. That case is also pending.
Recent events aside, Kingsbury said there have been other incidents over the years and he wondered if setting up a neighborhood watch program might address some of them. He said he wasn’t sure about how to start the discussion and thought the board would be a good jumping-off point.
“I know a number of years ago there was some talk of it, I’m saying 10 or 12 years ago, but it never got off the ground,” said board Chairman Bruce Baccei. “I think it’s worthwhile.”
Selectwoman Judy Frazier said the board was a good place to start, but ultimately a neighborhood watch should be done by the community working with other partners.
“I think it’s good to bring it to us for attention, but I think it’s a community thing, and if you started something, like who’s interested, and bringing in different community members that would be interested, then bringing in the sheriff’s department and talk to everybody, that’s a better platform, because I don’t think we have the the jurisdiction to make people do this kind of thing,” she said.
Proctor resident Rob Oberg said he doesn’t feel the crime problems in town are best addressed by a neighborhood watch.
“Since I moved back eight years ago, my family has been threatened on multiple occasions with harm, I’ve had trespassers all hours of the day and night on my property, I have had parties all night long, and on occasions sometimes I contact the sheriff, sometimes they’re good, sometimes they’re bad. I have had bad experiences in this town,” he said.
He said there’s information online about what the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department has been doing in town. Some of it is on the town’s website in the form of reports, other information is on social media.
“All the information is available on the website as to what the sheriff’s department is doing in this town, it’s all over Facebook whether they’re out at the school, whether they’re out doing traffic stops, people know whether the sheriff’s are in town or not, and they know we have limited coverage here and they know they’re not here all the time,” he said.
When sheriff’s deputies aren’t on duty, police calls are routed to the Vermont State Police, which Oberg said can add more complications.
“I do like the town as a whole, I think it’s a decent area, a decent place to live,” Oberg said. “I’m not advocating that this is a bad town, I’m just not sure a neighborhood watch is the best approach.”
He said depending on how the watch is structured and how much power it has, there could be the potential for abuse. The Select Board, he said, should have oversight on any neighborhood watch, “... to make sure it’s not overrun by people who want to serve their own agenda.”
Oberg said he would like to see the town look into contracting with the sheriff’s department for a full-time deputy to patrol the town.
Several others at the meeting agreed that exploring more police coverage was worthwhile. The board agreed to invite Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard to a future meeting to discuss a neighborhood watch, and the possibility of contracting for more patrol hours.
