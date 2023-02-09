The Rutland Town Health Officer is raising concerns with the state over an incident at the Cortina Inn over the weekend where it is alleged two residents with special needs were left in rooms where sewage had backed up. Meanwhile, the owner claims the problem was being addressed before inspectors arrived.
Town Health Officer John Paul Faignant said in an email on Tuesday, sent to Cortina Inn owner Anil Sachdev along with several town and state officials, that he was “beyond dismayed” to have observed raw sewage in two of the inn’s rooms.
Health officer is a state position, though towns appoint the person holding the office.
Faignant wrote that one of the residents appeared disoriented and confused and one was sitting in a chair that was in standing water from the room’s toilet. He wrote that the occupant of the other room is a double-amputee who had just had surgery and was worried his wounds would become infected from the backup.
“Yet nothing was done to vacate these folks from these rooms,” Faignant wrote. “This is a complete lack of basic human decency towards these two individuals.”
Since the pandemic began, the Cortina Inn has housed a number of people who would otherwise be homeless through a state voucher program. The nearby Quality Inn, also owned by Sachdev, has housed otherwise homeless people, as well. Both facilities have come under fire from town and city officials who say the state hasn’t done enough to address crime and other issues they say are being generated by some of those being housed under the program.
Funding for the program is slated to end on March 31, though there is language in the Budget Adjustment Act that would extend it through June 30 should it pass into law.
Faignant wrote that he’s also received reports of black mold at the Cortina Inn, which Sachdev denied on Thursday.
His letter confirms his order as health officer that any rooms impacted by the toilet problem are to be vacated immediately and not to be occupied again until the rooms are dry and decontaminated.
“You are required to have the appropriate professional certify the impacted rooms are free from mold and safe to occupy,” Faignant wrote. “The Certification shall be in writing and provided to me prior to the rooms being occupied. I was also informed there is black mold throughout the property. Please respond in writing as to the steps that have been taken to correct this.”
On Thursday, Faignant sent an email to Mark Eley, General Assistance Program director at state Department for Children and Families, in which he copied other state and officials, outlining the many issues town leadership has had with the voucher program.
He listed the town’s past health and safety issues with the inn, before and after it began housing people with vouchers. He also raised issues with the voucher program itself, claiming that, acting as constable, he conducted traffic stops on vehicles with out-of-state license plates driven by people claiming they live at the Cortina.
“The point is, if it was not for your program claiming it needed these rooms, the State would have to take some enforcement action for the numerous, repeated and willful violations of the Life Safety Code,” Faignant wrote. “I am therefore making a record of you and your Agency’s notice of the information contained in this email.”
Faignant said Sachdev did respond to him, saying he’d found other accommodations for the two people in the affected rooms.
According to Faignant, he visited the rooms with state officials and saw the rooms were contaminated by sewage and that the inn wasn’t doing enough to solve the issue. He said he’ll perform another, unannounced, inspection at a later date.
“There is no black mold,” said Sachdev on Thursday, though he said he has staff checking the inn to ensure this is the case.
Because many of those at the inn are considered tenants not guests, there are limits as to how and when staff can get in to perform maintenance, he said.
According to Sachdev, the problem with the toilets began Friday. A septic company was called, but couldn’t come, citing the low temperatures. A second company was contacted, but couldn’t get to the inn until Sunday. Sachdev said that because the rooms are for people with disabilities, there was no other place to put them, and the toilet overflow, at that time, wasn’t severe.
He said one of the guests has a caseworker, whom the inn attempted to contact to no avail. He claimed that the inn spoke to numerous people with the Department for Children and Families to try finding other rooms for the two guests, but they couldn’t.
The problem with the toilets was fixed on Sunday, but recurred Monday evening. Sachdev said it was a clog caused by someone flushing items they shouldn’t have.
Sachdev said that the problems were being sorted out on Tuesday, as Faignant and other inspectors arrived. He said they found a room in the Cortina Inn for one person, and a room at the nearby Days Inn for the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.