Thanks to $2.5 million in community development grants from the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, nine municipalities across the state are getting a boost, whether it be to build homeless shelters or update elevators.
“There’s no shortage of good ideas in Vermont and these grants are a great tool to bring them to life,” Gov. Phil Scott said in an announcement Monday.
Fair Haven received $200,000 toward its long-term project of revitalizing the top floor of the town hall and transforming it from an equipment storage unit into an events hall and community center, said Town Manager Joe Gunter on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Gunter said the roughly $600,000 project would cover a total overhaul of the heating system, installation of sprinklers, updating the fire exits and installing an ADA-compliant lift to bring the building up to code.
“Seven years ago, this was requested,” Gunter said in February, regarding the project. “In October, (the Select Board said) they want to focus here. So that’s what we started to do.”
Gunter said Rutland-based NBF Architects estimated the changes would cost about half of what he predicted would be $1.5 million in renovations to the empty classrooms, vast entertainment space and several bathrooms.
“He’s doing the heavy lifting,” said Tyler Richardson, executive director of the Rutland Economic Development Corp., referring to Gunter in a prior interview. “We think it’s obviously a great thing for the community. We’re trying to connect the community to assets ... and providing letters of support.
“It gives folks that third place,” Richardson said. “You have home, work and this is the third place ... A place for young kids to go after school to hang out, to keep them out of trouble ... a place where (people can) show up, have meetings and engage with one another.”
In late January, Fair Haven’s Select Board voted to spend $6,450 from the building fund for an environmental study and signed the resolution to apply for the grant. Gunter maintains that the revamping of the space should be completed in a year and a half.
The town Historical Society would be given a special section of the revitalized space, and one of the rooms would potentially be transformed into a community reading area, Gunter said.
Gunter said the modernization is just one of several projects to hit the downtown, as a survey conducted last year revealed a community desire for more places to eat and a sporting goods store.
“(Downtown) is a good spot to put in a little restaurant, or a store too,” Gunter said. “We get a lot of traffic down here in the summer, and lots of folks cruising up north, coming from the lakes.”
In Montpelier, the 46-year-old elevator in the Kellogg-Hubbard Library will benefit from $200,000 in updates, $75,000 of which was granted by the state.
“(The elevator) is well past its life expectancy,” said the library’s executive director, Tom McKone. “But it’s not a danger to the people riding it.”
The remaining money came entirely from fundraising efforts, McKone said.
Rather than getting a new elevator, McKone said the controls and the mechanics are being updated, and the controls computerized.
“The controls are from 1973, they look so old fashioned,” McKone said. “The elevator was built in the early ‘70s as an attachment to the building that is no longer there.”
With an elevator so old, McKone said there are two major risks: if the elevator breaks down, the parts might no longer be available to fix it, or it would be extremely expensive to do so.
Along with evolving into the modern age, the two-month-long project will speed up the ride significantly, increasing elevator speed from 50 feet per minute to 100 feet per minute, bringing the 125-year-old building into the modern age.
“This is our central focus, but every year there’s something,” McKone said.
Also from the community development grant money, Shaftsbury and Vergennes received funding for housing development, Brattleboro for a seasonal overflow homeless shelter, Bolton for wastewater infrastructure improvements, Bridgewater for the creation of a community center in the Bridgewater Village School, Alburgh for the creation of a new childcare center and Bradford for the renovation of the Old Church Theatre.
